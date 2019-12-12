MURRAY — A Marshall County 911 dispatcher arraigned in Calloway County District Court on Tuesday is being charged with a felony count of identity theft as well as a misdemeanor count of harassing communications.
Tonya Clevidence, 46, of Benton, is accused of identity theft after allegedly pretending to be the ex-wife of a man she was seeing. According to an affidavit from Murray Police Detective Angel Clere, Clevidence was using text messages and a Facebook account for about two years to impersonate the victim.
According to an affidavit obtained by the Ledger & Times from the Calloway District Court’s Office, the victim had separated from her husband in August of 2017. In early 2018 while in divorce proceedings, the victim learned from him that he was seeing Clevidence. During that time, the victim learned that her ex and Clevidence, were allegedly receiving harassing texts that he believed were coming from the victim. According to the affidavit, Clevidence had been utilizing a spoof application to send harassing messages to herself and the victim’s ex-husband, as well as her own ex-husband and members of Clevindence’s family.
In October 2018, the victim then received a message through Facebook from another woman that had been dating her ex-husband in the fall of 2017. The victim was accused by the woman of sending harassing messages. The affidavit says the person sending the messages were not from the Facebook account of the victim, but from another account making people believe the account was operated by the victim.
In June of 2019, the fake account began making negative comments about Clevidence’s ex-husband and posting pictures of Clevidence with negative remarks and comments. This activity was reported to the Kentucky State Police and continued to become more sexually explicit as time went forward. Friends of the victim’s ex-husband accused her of attempting to destroy his life, and others that had spoken with the fake Facebook account were led to believe the person was the victim, rather than Clevidence.
On Oct. 29, Clere obtained a search warrant for the fake account, and after receiving the information, subpoenas were issued for IP addresses linked to the account. Upon investigation, Clere learned that the IP address where the account was created from was the Marshall County Courthouse in addition to learning that address would include the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Other IP addresses included Clevidence’s church, her home and the home of Clevidence’s grandmother.
Clere interviewed Clevidence on Dec. 5, and after initially denying the charges, Clevidence admitted to creating the fake account and the associated posts, the affidavit said. Clevidence reportedly told Clere she originally created the account to get more information on her ex-husband, and did not have the initial intention of harassing the victim. Clevidence also admitted to sending the spoof text messages.
“I advised her that it is clear from the posts and comments on the (fake) account people believe the person using the account and posting on it to be (the victim),” Clere writes in the affidavit. “She advised she did keep posting and commenting on the account after she knew people thought it was (the victim) and that she could not stop herself once it started.”
Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
