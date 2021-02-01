MURRAY — Court records indicate that the Wisconsin man now suspected of making phone calls last week that told of impending emergency situations at Murray High School that were untrue has a history of this type of activity.
Kya Christian Nelson, 19, of Racine, Wisconsin is now charged with three counts of terroristic threatening in last week’s incidents. Last Monday, Jan. 25, emergency personnel rushed to the campus believing that an active shooter situation was in progress. Then, a day later, another call reported that bombs had been planted at the campus, which subsequently led to classes being dismissed for the day.
Court records, though, are not only showing that it was Nelson who made these calls, but that he is also suspected of similar calls in recent years in Los Angeles in relation to an activity known as swatting. This is where a caller tells law enforcement that an incident is happening and gives an address with the intention being to harass the inhabitants of the address.
The arrest warrant, requested by Murray Police Department detectives on Thursday and signed by Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens, indicated that Nelson became the suspect in last week’s false reports after phone numbers he allegedly used for the calls were traced to Wisconsin. Those numbers also were associated with email accounts and that was how Nelson’s alleged history was uncovered.
“Contact was made with the Los Angeles-based Federal Bureau of Investigation Office and they advised that Kya Nelson is currently a suspect in Los Angeles-based swatting incidents,” the warrant reads. “The FBI provided documentation from their case that listed Kya Nelson (at an address in Racine).”
The warrant says that three separate calls were made for the active shooter call last Monday. The first came at 8:54 a.m. to MPD Dispatch and advised that an individual armed with an AR-15 rifle had walked into a classroom and shots had been fired. Four minutes later, a second call was received, with the caller saying that he was hiding in a bathroom and, again, shots were being fired. The callers gave different names as well.
The third call was not received until 10:57 a.m. The warrant says the same phone number as one of the previous calls was used and the “male on the line laughed and thanked dispatch for letting him swat Murray High School,” going on to add that “there were no shots and he had made the whole thing up.”
One call was received Tuesday. The warrant said it was received at 8:08 a.m. “claiming that there were five bombs placed at Murray High School that were set to detonate in 1 1/2 hours and that everyone would die.” The phone number was traced to an email account in Racine.
Nelson has been questioned by MPD detectives. It is not known if California authorities have talked to him and what their plans will be moving forward. Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said it is not yet known if Nelson will waive extradition to Kentucky or if a governor’s warrant will have to be sought.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
