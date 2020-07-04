on Independence Day morning, the Calloway County Health Department announced it had received notification of six new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 89.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. there are now 74 cases fully recovered, 12 isolated at home, two hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. the department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
