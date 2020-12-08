MURRAY — Calloway County experienced its second-deadliest day during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday as the Calloway County Health Department reported three deaths.
Only one day has been worse for the county and that was on Nov. 23 when the health department reported four. Local officials have said for several weeks that days where multiple deaths are reported could become more likely as the number of cases has risen and, more specifically, the number of hospitalizations, which has gone up considerably the past two months.
Monday’s report seems to confirm those ideas.
“The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families,” the health department said in a news release Monday afternoon, adding that it was not releasing any other information about the victims in order to protect their privacy.
The health department said 12 Calloway patients were receiving treatment for the coronavirus in hospitals Monday. Their condition is not known.
Last week, Murray-Calloway County Hospital Vice President of Patient Services Jeff Eye said the hospital was seeing heavier numbers of patients with COVID-19 at that facility and that hospital officials were closely monitoring the situation because that could eventually lead to suspension of elective procedures. Eye said it was believed that at least some of the patients in the hospital for the virus were Calloway residents. MCCH has also treated patients from several surrounding counties during the pandemic.
Monday’s news of three new deaths might have been considered surprising, considering this came on a day the county had one of its lowest numbers of reported cases in a day in a while. Only seven cases were confirmed on Monday, the health department said, after several days of cases numbering the 20s, even 30s.
Monday’s fatalities sends the county’s number for the pandemic to 29.
Along with the 12 hospitalizations, the health department also reported 186 other active cases for patients who were isolated at home, bringing the total for Monday to 198. Calloway’s total number of cases during the pandemic now stands at 1,926.
So far, the health department reports that 1,699 patients from the county have recovered from the virus.
Statewide, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 10 new deaths Monday. That brings the commonwealth’s total to 2,082.
On a positive note, Beshear continued talking about a COVID-19 vaccine coming to Kentucky.
He announced the state is expecting two additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments before the end of the year. In total, the state expects at least 38,000 Pfizer doses and 109,000 Moderna doses in December, Beshear’s office said in a news release, adding that the governor expects more Pfizer allocations to be announced at a later date, possibly before the end of the month.
“The end of this virus is out there. We can see it, and we can feel it. But it’s still months away, and until then, we’ve got to do the right things to protect one another, knowing that when we work hard, we save the lives of those around us and ensure we have the health care capacity we need,” he said during his daily COVID-19 update in Frankfort.
The governor expects Kentucky will receive approximately 38,000 Pfizer doses the week of Dec. 13-19 (previously announced on Nov. 30); 76,000 Moderna doses the week of Dec. 20-26; and more than 33,000 Moderna doses from Dec. 27-31. Beshear reminded Kentuckians that while these numbers are the state’s best estimate at this time based on available information from the federal government, they are subject to change.
Each of these doses will go to a different Kentuckian; they are the initial shots that will be followed up with a booster vaccine about three weeks later. Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.
Back in Calloway County, the health department said that MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate stands at 18.391% and that was as of Dec. 1.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, go the following link: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also has the latest information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
