MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons announced Wednesday afternoon that Murray High’s volleyball season has ended after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19.
In an email to the district community, Samons said, “Today, my office was informed of one positive COVID-19 case involving a student enrolled at Murray High School and a member of an athletic team. Contact tracing has been completed by our school health coordinator with assistance from the Calloway County Health Department.
“Individuals who are considered a close contact have been notified.
“Due to quarantine procedures related to COVID-19 contact tracing, the Murray High School volleyball program will cease all activities for the remainder of season.
“My office will update COVID-19 information as it becomes available. MISD personnel will continue to monitor and proceed accordingly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.