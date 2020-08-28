MURRAY — As always, many things were covered Thursday as the Murray State University Board of Regents had their annual retreat that precedes their first official meeting of a new calendar year on the campus.
However, there was one subject that could not be ignored, and it is the same thing that has relegated them to meeting via virtual communications since April — the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson said Thursday that things have run fairly smooth so far since students have returned for a most unusual fall 2020 semester. However, he also said there is much work left to be done.
“It takes all of us. It is going to take literally this entire campus to get through this semester,” Jackson said of the quest for the campus to keep its goal intact of reaching the end of what will be an accelerated semester — Nov. 20 — without the campus having to opt for all-online classes as it was forced to do during the early days of the pandemic in March.
Jackson said Thursday that there have been instances where an email system to report non-compliance has been utilized by students, faculty and staff, mainly when it comes to violating the campus’ policy that everyone must wear face masks on campus grounds.
“They’re daily and so those are being followed up daily,” he said of the email system which is available on the website that was devoted to the Racer Restart program during the summer. “We are monitoring that very closely, There was a little blip a few days ago in regard to sorority rush and action was taken.”
“There has been really good coordination from the moment we receive a complaint. Academic Affairs, MSU police, (Vice President of Student Affairs Dr.) Don Robertson and our Safe and Healthy Ambassadors (students charged with promoting the anti-COVID 19 measures to their fellow students) has worked really well as a team to address those situations quickly and effectively,” said Jordan Smith, who is the campus’ governmental and institutional relations director and led the piecing together of the Racer Restart program.
“We receive concerns through email, texts, whatever and I can assure you they are dealt with very quickly.”
Jackson said he has no concerns about the campus itself, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., when it comes to activity that could cause cases to rise, such as lack of social distancing, failure to wear masks and gathering in large crowds.
“It’s the part after 5 p.m. we all worry about because this is hard on these students and I understand that it’s hard on the administration and the faculty and the board, and Bob,” he said. “This is difficult duty so our job is to make sure we do what we can to have everyone on board.”
Since the semester started last week, the university began offering updates as to how many cases are on campus. This is also available on the Racer Restart page. The latest update, from the period ending Sunday, there had been 19 cases reported so far this semester.
Jackson said the Calloway County Health Department controls that data. He also said that making sure anyone either seeking a coronavirus test or receiving word that a test has come back positive needs to be protected.
“We don’t want to ostracize anyone and we want to be really, really careful with what is reported to make sure that it can’t be tied back to anyone,” he said.
Murray State’s General Counsel Rob Miller and Registrar Tracy Roberts both gave presentations about privacy Thursday. Miller talked about the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, of 1996 which he said was originally intended to help people take their insurance with them when they changed jobs.
“Oh by the way, there’s a lot about privacy too,” Miller said of HIPAA, which prevents people from having health information disclosed publicly, I.E. patients with COVID-19 cannot be named unless they give permission.
“You may come across information about an employee or student. You just can’t disclose that kind of information.”
Roberts talked about the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974. She said there are exceptions where a student can be identified within certain circles. The media is not one of them.
“In case of a health or safety emergency, FERPA does allow a university to release education records without consent of the student in order to protect the health or safety of others. But it can only be released to a law enforcement or medical officials. Now, it can be made available to parents if the situation involves their child, but it does not allow for a blanket release of the records,” Roberts said.
