MURRAY — Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services honored several local residents last week with the COVID-19 Hero award.
The award was part of the annual Harry M. Sparks Distinguished Lecture Series, which was named for the university’s fifth president and was held via Zoom on Thursday evening. The centerpiece of the event was a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Casey Allen, superintendent of Ballard County Schools. Panelists included Savannah Boone, a special education teacher at LaRue County High School who was recently named Kentucky Special Education Teacher of the Year; Ally Scheer, a school counselor at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School who recently received the Kentucky Counseling Association’s Outstanding School Counselor Award; and Jennifer Washburn, executive director of iKids Childhood Enrichment Center in Draffenville, whom the College described as “an exemplary professional in the field of early childhood education.”
The discussion centered around the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on students, families and learning outcomes and how the teachers worked with families to overcome the challenges that came with the situation.
After introductions at the beginning of the event by College Dean Dr. David Whaley, interim assistant dean Susana Bloomdahl described why the college decided to create and solicit nominations for the COVID-19 Hero award.
“At this annual event, we typically present awards to our alumni who have demonstrated outstanding service in their fields,” Bloomdahl said. “Due to the scope of academic programs that we offer, these individuals are usually educators, speech language pathologists, social workers or those within criminal justice. However, with all that we witnessed this past year during the pandemic, we wanted to acknowledge anyone using their talents in service of others, regardless of profession or education.
“As always, we opened our nomination form to the public, and you all really delivered. We received a total of 45 local submissions, and it was not easy to narrow that down to a top five, but we did. I cannot stress enough how much all of our nominees deserve an award for their acts of kindness. For that reason, you can see all of their names posted on the Sparks Lecture website.
“Our committee evaluated all nominations based on five key criteria: firstly, was the service outside the scope of the person’s normal job duties? In other words, did they go above and beyond regular job expectations? Secondly, did their contribution to society touch many people? Third, did they find a creative or innovative way to help others? Fourth, how significant what is the contribution to the community? And finally, did their actions improve the situation at hand?”
The top nominees awarded were Mary Scott Buck, founder of Calloway County Collective; Dr. Dina Byers, dean of the Murray State School of Nursing and Health Professions; Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Village Medical Primary Care and creator of the public Facebook group Coronavirus Calloway County; Murray State First Lady and registered nurse Karen Jackson; and Todd Terry, music teacher at East Calloway Elementary School. The full list of nominees may be viewed at https://cutt.ly/zbjZzJj.
Prior to the pandemic, Buck was a stay-at-home mom and a jewelry designer of 13 years, the Sparks Lecture website said. After the pandemic hit, several stores closed while others modified their service hours and restaurants shifted to carry-out only, and basic essentials like toilet paper were flying off the shelves. In March of 2020, Buck saw a need for one consolidated resource to keep everyone in the loop, since her personal Facebook news feed was filled with people searching for answers to the same community-based questions. She established the Calloway County Collective, a public Facebook group that currently includes well over 6,000 members.
“It is an honor to be recognized and it’s a privilege to serve our community alongside many, many volunteers,” Buck said. “I’d also like to thank our volunteers who have given countless hours of their time to this community. I didn’t do any of this alone. I do appreciate this award, and thank you so much for having me.”
Bloomdahl said that when COVID-19 vaccinations became available in Calloway County, Byers and students in the School of Nursing and Health Professions eagerly took to their new post at the CFSB Center regional vaccination site “to administer thousands of life-saving immunizations. There is no doubt that the Murray State community and the region at large are better off as a result of the work accomplished by Byers and her students. We are proud to present them with a COVID-19 Hero award.”
“I will gladly accept the award on behalf of the nursing faculty and the students,” Byers said. “We knew that they would be challenging times, but when we were contacted by the hospital and the health department about joining in with the community members and any other health care professionals, we gladly accepted the challenge. We are so thankful that we were able to participate and work with other community health care professionals to serve others. It has been many, many days of hope and hearing from community members who feel like they are able to get some part of their life back and visit their grandchildren or go back to church.”
Bloomdahl said Terry “is a prime example of what it takes to be an effective educator: flexibility, innovation, and the innate ability to connect with others. In the spring of 2020, he quickly altered in-person music class lessons to ensure meaningful arts and humanities activities that could be completed at home using materials families would have easily available. He created and hosted an ongoing, interactive morning show featuring students and staff that aired on non-traditional instructional (NTI) days during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. These videos created a sense of community and togetherness for all East Elementary students, families, and staff while learning and teaching from afar.”
In the 2020-21 school year, Terry was asked to depart from arts and humanities instruction and assume the role of a virtual educator, and although he had never taught regular education classes, he accepted the challenge and excelled, serving as a virtual homeroom/regular education teacher for grades 1-5.
Terry said that in his new role, he had gained a new perspective on the teaching profession and what his colleagues have done for so long. He said he had gained a comprehensive view on the curriculum for three grade levels and had gotten used to grading stacks of papers, which he had never done as a music teacher. He said probably the most fulfilling aspect of his new responsibilities was being on the front line of communication with families, since he didn’t have as much contact with parents as a music teacher.
“I want to thank the MSU Sparks Lecture Committee for this honor, and I also actually want to share this honor with all of our regional educators because we’ve all had to step up to the constantly changing challenges and restrictions and expectations this year,” Terry said. “So any educators out there, this is shared with you. I have taught for 24 years, and in many ways, this sort of seems like my first year teaching because the learning curve was so steep. If I had to write down every single thing I learned on a separate piece of paper, I could stack those all the way to the top of Elizabeth Hall; I know I could.”
Hughes and Jackson were not able to attend the event, but sent their thanks.
“In April of 2020, Dr. Hughes created a public Facebook group called Coronavirus Calloway County for the purpose of keeping the community updated on COVID-19 news from a local doctor’s perspective,” Bloomdahl said. “At a time when everyone had far more questions than answers, Hughes’ online presence helped to provide factual and relevant information from a trusted, first-hand source. We are honored to present Dr. Robert Hughes with a COVID-19 Hero award.”
Jackson received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Murray State University, and her clinical background is in intensive care nursing and pediatrics. She is married to Murray State President Bob Jackson and serves as Murray State’s First Lady.
“Using her background in nursing, this First Lady stepped up in a special way during the pandemic, working at the CFSB Center, a regional vaccination site, and representing Murray State well,” Bloomdahl said. “If you received a COVID-19 vaccine at this site, you probably saw Mrs. Jackson, whether or not you realized it. She was likely dressed in scrubs and working diligently alongside other valued members of our School of Nursing and Health Professions. For her service, we are pleased to present Karen Jackson with a COVID-19 Hero award.”
