MURRAY – Members of the Calloway United Benevolent Services (CUBS) heard about charity patient care at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and tips for non-profit organizations to get through the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual meeting last week.
Vonnie Hays-Adams, MCCH’s director of patient access, began by telling the meeting’s attendees that Calloway County’s situation with COVID-19 infections is at a tipping point, and she hoped residents would do what is necessary to stop the continuing troubling upward trend of new cases. The CUBS meeting was held via Zoom on Friday, the day after the Calloway County Health Department had announced 46 new coronavirus cases, setting a new local record for the highest number of cases announced in a single day so far.
“When you have 46 cases, it is quite something, and I think we kind of got lulled into thinking we might not have that number of cases … I did talk to the hospital leadership (Friday) morning, and we are probably at a tipping point in the community where it could go either way for us,” Hays-Adams said. “All of us who are in health care in our region are in that state at this moment. Everyone is at a point where we are pretty well maxed out – for example, our critical care unit and our progressive care unit have been at 100% capacity for the past seven days (as of Friday), which means there are days when there’s not a lot of room for error on our part as we move and transition people in and out of our facility. And that would be the same for all our surrounding hospitals – Marshall, Jackson Purchase and the two in Paducah. We do have some input from (Trigg County Hospital) as well, and everybody is in the same boat, where we’re all just kind of holding our breath to see what happens next and to see what the communities as a whole do to try to prevent the pandemic from getting more widespread.
“Basically, the facts are that if we had 46 positives, statistics tell us that those 46 people probably infected two more people before they knew they had the virus themselves. So you can sort of just start to do the math, where those two people who would now be infected who didn’t know they were infected, they could all infect two more people.”
Hays-Adams said everyone needs to be wearing masks, keeping at least six feet apart from others, avoiding large groups, washing hands and taking other preventative measures to stop the spread because if infections continue to rise at an exponential rate, area hospitals could reach their maximum capacity.
“There’s nowhere for us to go; our surrounding hospitals are in the same boat we’re in,” she said. “In the past, we’ve been able to rely on each other when there’s been large capacities of various patients – for all needs, like strokes and heart attacks – and that’s just not going to happen this time. There isn’t that accessibility amongst us where we can all work together, so that’s important for everybody to keep in mind.”
Hays-Adams went on to discuss what she does in her job regarding patient access. She said anyone accessing services at the hospital is met by someone from her staff to help the patient deal with insurance, see if they qualify for Medicaid or otherwise pay for their care. One part of her job that many people might not know about is charity care. She said she and financial counselor Debbie Smith can help patients in need fill out an application to prove their income and their Kentucky citizenship. She said MCCH’s charity care is only available to people who live or work in Calloway County.
“Our charity goes up to 300% of poverty, so that’s pretty high; a large percentage of our population in Calloway County would qualify for charity care with that high of a poverty rate,” Hays-Adams said. “For example, a family of four with a gross income of $78,600 would qualify for charity care at a 25% rate. So that would mean you would get an additional 25% off after your insurance pays or you self-pay, whatever the case may be.
“The other option many people aren’t aware of is (MCCH also works) with a company called Medfinancial that will work with you to set up payments for your outstanding medical bills as low as $50 a month, depending on your income. In the first year, there’s no interest on that amount. There are lots of ways to help people pay for their medical care, so we try to work with people or at least reduce the amount of cost they have.”
Hays-Adams said MCCH gets a reimbursement from Medicare on the charity care it provides at a rate of about 25 cents on the dollar.
•••
Nathan Carter, executive director of HOPE Calloway, ended the meeting by talking about the difficulty non-profit organizations have had this year serving the community during a pandemic and dealing with other factors as well. He said that while there has been much uncertainty this year, it is important for service organizations to lead with clarity. He said that involves being realistic about what they can achieve versus what they should achieve.
Carter said it is also important to keep up communications, especially since people aren’t getting to see one another face-to-face on a regular basis. He said organization leaders must use their strengths and not try to do something they might not be as equipped to do as another local agency.
“Recognize what your own strengths are and allow other people to help fill in the gaps,” he said. “This is a time when our CUBS network can be more valuable than ever before because there are some things that other people do very well and (they are) more well-versed than me. So this is a time when I need to be able to rely on them. Don’t assume that if you can’t do it, then no one else can either. Ask for help, and that’s OK.”
Carter’s final piece of advice was to take care of your physical and emotional well-being.
