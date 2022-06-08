MURRAY – For the first time since February, Calloway County has reported more than 80 new cases of COVID-19 in a week. The county ranked 19th in the commonwealth for new cases last week with 86, according to the KY COVID-19 Weekly Report released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Monday. Among Purchase Area counties, Calloway was second only to McCracken for cases reported.
The trend of increasing cases began with small increases in April, which continued week after week into May, with weekly totals doubling on more than one occasion. While the acceleration of new cases appeared to be slowing down at the end of May, Monday’s report from KDPH proved that trend to be temporary. The county’s positivity rate has also been consistently trending up. On Monday, the KDPH COVID Desktop Dashboard showed Calloway’s positivity rate at 11.42%, the highest that metric has been since mid-February.
Case numbers may be increasing; nonetheless, hospitalizations at Murray-Calloway County Hospital have remained low. As of Tuesday, MCCH had two COVID inpatients; however, MCCH Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye said the hospital has had up to four on a couple of occasions, but has also had days with zero COVID inpatients. “The patients that are coming in are typically older, but they’re doing well; they are being discharged home; lengths of stay are fairly short; and illness is relatively mild for somebody who needed to be hospitalized,” Eye said. “So, they are coming in, but we are able to treat them and not have to put them on high-flow oxygen or ventilator support like we have seen in the previous waves.”
According to a CDC, BA.4 and BA.5 made up 5% and 8%, respectively, of the variants currently circulating in the United States as of Saturday. Eye said that the rise in prevalence of those variants is what concerns him looking forward.
“So far, the data from them says they are about four times more resistant to antibodies than what we’ve seen with the BA.2 variant,” he said. “The experience in South Africa was that people who were infected with Omicron were reinfected with these BA.4, BA.5 variants, the same was true with the vaccine. So, while community transmission levels in Calloway are still low, they are increasing. There is the potential that if BA4 and BA5 continue to become dominant, then, time-wise, as a community, we are in that susceptible window based on when our Omicron increase was.
“What we’ve seen in South Africa and Europe with the BA.4/BA.5 variants is that there is even more of a decoupling from severe illness from the number of cases than there was even with Omicron. This is kind of that same pattern where the severity of the illness seems to not be as bad, so how it will impact the hospital will totally depend on how many cases that we end up ultimately having.”
This decoupling between case numbers and hospitalizations is the crux behind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels Map wherein recommendations are based on not only case counts, but also factors in hospitalizations (see CDC Community Levels explained on page 3). Taking this approach shifts the focus from stopping the spread of the virus to keeping hospitals from being overloaded.
Not all counties have hospitals; therefore, the CDC divides counties up into Health Service Areas. Every county in a given HSA will show the same hospitalization data. All Purchase Area counties, except Calloway and Fulton, are in the same HSA. The most recent CL map, published last Thursday, showed McCracken in red; Ballard, Carlisle, Graves, Hickman and Marshall in yellow; and Calloway and Fulton in green.
McCracken is red because their case rate is 243 cases/100k/week and the hospitals in their HSA have 18.7 new COVID admissions/100k. The other counties are yellow because their case rate is below the 200 cases/100k/week threshold, but they are in the same HSA as McCracken. The only reason, for the time being, Calloway and Fulton are green, not yellow like the rest of the Purchase, is because they are each in a different HSA. Calloway is grouped with Benton, Carroll and Henry counties in Tennessee; Fulton is also grouped with other Tennessee counties.
“There is something going on in western Kentucky,” Eye said. “Even though our county is green, county lines are not walls. If everybody around you is in a heightened level of protection, you should take that into account. You have to look at it as a region because your one county is interdependent on all the counties around you. … Look at your county, but also look at your area to see if that’s consistent with what the rest of your region is experiencing.”
In our area, Eye explained, the typical referral pattern goes from small critical access hospitals, to community hospitals like MCCH, Henry County Medical Center and Jackson Purchase Medical Center, then to the two tertiary hospitals in Paducah and, finally, to the larger, quaternary referral centers in Memphis, Tennessee, Nashville, Tennessee, and St. Louis, Missouri. He said that MCCH sends people to Paducah or to Memphis, Nashville or St. Louis, sometimes Louisville or Lexington. “For our little healthcare region, that’s the system we function in,” Eye said. “The reality is that we are not as reliant on Paducah as Graves and Marshall.”
Eye assured that hospitals in the region have a “very robust communication system to communicate when it’s necessary” and added, “So far, none of the hospitals in our Kentucky ‘group’ have felt enough impact that they’ve requested that we meet, which is something we can do. … The updates that we get and the ‘normal’ COVID communications that are happening now – not the crisis mode communications – is that nobody around us is stressed.
“I do think there is some cause to remain vigilant – we do have the setup for having a late summer increase like we have for the last two years just by nature of what’s going on. Continue to follow the CDC recommendations. They are our nation’s No. 1 authority for diseases and public health. I think the message still has to be for people to pay attention.”
In a recent Team Kentucky Update, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, said he believes the weekly reporting model the CDC has adopted is sensitive enough to alert people in time to take steps to protect themselves.
“Because there’s a de-linkage between the growth of those cases and the impact on healthcare and hospitals, and by extension people getting severely sick, we do believe it’s enough time,” Stack said. “If you look once a week, you can get a gage for what’s the trajectory. The metrics the CDC picked were the ones, when they looked at all the data points that they had and they could collect across the whole country over the whole course of the pandemic for the first year and a half, those were the ones that predicted what would happen three or so weeks down the road with the best reliability when they look back at all the historical data. So, yes, I think the weekly reporting is enough.”
