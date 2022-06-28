MURRAY – Following two weeks of declining case numbers, the KY COVID-19 Weekly Report released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Monday showed Calloway County received 94 new COVID-19 cases last week. The high case count translated to an incidence rate of 34.4, and the county’s positivity rate was reported at 14.08%. All three metrics are at the highest levels observed since mid-February.
Calloway County Health Department Director of Public Health Jamie Hughes said that case numbers are definitely increasing, not only in Calloway, but statewide as well. He also noted that CCHD has been getting more telephone calls lately from people asking what to do following an exposure to the virus.
Jeff Eye, vice president of patient care services at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, said the current trend is consistent with what was observed last year in Calloway. “Last year, we came out with that springtime lull and saw a little bit of an uptick that stalled out; then, after the July Fourth holiday, we had a pretty significant increase coming into August. We won’t know for another week or two whether this will be a sustained increase or not, but they all start somewhere. So, we’ve had another increase to 94 cases; but that’s 94 in a week, not 94 in a day. But it is concerning with everything that we see happening, it still looks like we will have an increase heading into the later part of July.”
The increase reported by KDPH is consistent with data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last Thursday. The most recent Community Levels Map showed Calloway back up in the medium level (yellow), in spite of the county being downgraded to the low level (green) the previous week. Once again, it is Calloway’s case rate per 100,000 population that triggered the escalation to yellow – the county’s case rate is currently 207.69 cases.
“We’re only getting a snapshot of what’s out there,” Hughes warned. “Some people are simply not going to get tested; then you have people that test positive – and they’re going to do the right thing (by isolating) – but it’s not getting reported to us. So, these (cases that are reported) are just people that are going and getting the test at their doctor and testing positive. How many are out there that are testing at home? How many are sick and don’t get tested? So, it’s just a snapshot. It’s way more than what we’re probably seeing. … At least do a test at home so that you stay away from people.”
Fortunately, the hospitalization metrics used to determine the Community Levels – new COVID admissions per 100,000 population (seven-day total) and percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients (seven-day average) – are well below the thresholds for the high level (red).
On Monday, MCCH reported being down to six COVID inpatients from eight over the weekend and none are in the ICU.
Looking at hospitalizations regionwide, Baptist Health Paducah reported six COVID inpatients on Monday. Two of those were in the ICU; however, there were no COVID patients on ventilators. Laura Grumley, marketing and public relations director for Baptist “The current number of COVID inpatients is comparable to what the hospital has seen over the last several weeks.”
Mercy Health Lourdes reported four hospitalizations, none in the ICU. Bon Secours Mercy Health PR Director Nanette Bentley said the hospital has treated anywhere from two to 10 COVID inpatients at a given time. “Of those patients, most who were in the ICU were there for a severe illness, not for COVID. They just happened to test positive for COVID.”
Jackson Purchase Medical Center reported having less than 10 patients on Monday but had no other information to provide. Henry County Medical Center did not immediately respond to a request for information.
While these increases may be concerning, Hughes advised that tools are available to protect people. “We’ve got this vaccine that can help so much, and it’s readily available,” he said. “We don’t have to fight for it. We don’t have to get our name on a list for it. We don’t have to travel two counties away to get it. It’s readily available, and it helps so much – for some, they don’t get it; for others, it lessens the symptoms and keeps you out of the hospital. We have this vaccine, and it’s just sitting here. We have the capability to do something.”
Vaccines are now available to anyone older than six months of age. To find a vaccine provider, go to www.vaccines.gov.
