MURRAY – For the first time in months, all Purchase Area counties are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases. Not only are cases trending down, the incidence rates for all of the eight Purchase counties are lower than 87% of counties in the state, according to the weekly report released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Monday.
For Calloway County, specifically, KDPH reported 51 cases, down from the 84 reported the week prior. The county’s incidence rate is down from 30.8 to 18.7 as of Monday; however, the positivity rate more than doubled, going from 4.97% to 10.88%.
The most recent Community Levels Map published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last Thursday showed Calloway at the medium (yellow) level for the second week in a row. Notably, the county was yellow two weeks ago because the case rate was above the threshold (200 cases per 100,000 population) although hospitalization metrics (new COVID admissions per 100,000 population and % staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients) were below the threshold (10 and 10%, respectively). Last week, the case rate fell to 174.35 cases per 100,000 population; however, the county remained yellow because new COVID admissions rose to 10.4.
Vice President of Patient Care Services at Murray-Calloway County Hospital Jeff Eye advised that, although there were no COVID-positive patients in the hospital on Friday; as of Tuesday afternoon, there were seven inpatients who tested positive for COVID. Of those, three were admitted because of their symptoms; the remaining four were admitted for other reasons but tested positive upon admission.
“At times every patient we have on the list that has COVID is here for COVID symptoms, and other times it’s a small percentage,” Eye said. “It’s not really consistent. We’ve had single-digit numbers of people admitted for COVID the whole time, but it bounces around. … The people who are admitted for COVID symptoms, we’re still seeing patients doing fairly well and being able to be discharged in a relatively short period of time.
“Last week, in the walk-in clinic, they saw 260 walk-in patients, and of those, about 13% tested positive for COVID,” Eye said. “Not all of those 260 were coming in with respiratory symptoms, but about 13% of the patients had COVID. Yesterday, they saw 52 walk-in patients, and just under 10% tested positive for COVID. Mathematically, the number of people testing positive as a percentage of the business that we’re doing is down slightly. Generally, people feel like they have a pretty bad cold or they develop some bronchitis, but they do well.”
Eye noted that, with all of the changes in home testing and reporting, it is more difficult to make predictions off of posted numbers. “I couldn’t tell you if it was a big surge that got undercounted or this is just a continuing slow increase,” he said. “It’s still out there, and we’re still having a pretty significant number of patients test positive, but we’re not seeing near the hospitalization impact that we saw back in January. From a hospital capacity standpoint, we’re fine; and the region appears to be fine.”
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department adjusted its recommendations to reflect Calloway’s medium community level and the downgrade from red to orange on the state’s Incidence Rate map. “Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters,” the post read. “Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19. Follow CDC community level recommendations for our area. For information on community level recommendations, please visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.”
