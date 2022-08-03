MURRAY – For the first time in months, all Purchase Area counties are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases. Not only are cases trending down, the incidence rates for all of the eight Purchase counties are lower than 87% of counties in the state, according to the weekly report released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Monday.

For Calloway County, specifically, KDPH reported 51 cases, down from the 84 reported the week prior. The county’s incidence rate is down from 30.8 to 18.7 as of Monday; however, the positivity rate more than doubled, going from 4.97% to 10.88%.