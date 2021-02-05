MURRAY – With more than a million Kentuckians filing for unemployment for the first time last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many could be in for a nasty surprise when they file their tax returns soon, according to a local certified public accountant.
According to a Louisville Courier-Journal article published July 2, 2020, more than 1 million Kentucky workers had applied for unemployment insurance in the previous 15 weeks because of the “devastating economic impacts of the coronavirus.” That number amounted to slightly above half of the state’s civilian labor force, the paper reported. At that time, more than 1.4 million Americans across the country had applied for unemployment insurance for the first time.
Mike Pierce, a CPA and certified financial planner with Pierce Keller & Associates PLLC in Murray, said that with so many more people filing for unemployment last year than ever before, he expects some of them might be unpleasantly surprised at how much tax they owe on those payments after filing their returns. If they made sure to set withholdings up front, it might turn out OK, but many people might not have realized that pitfall when they signed up because of their lack of experience with the system.
“Most of the time, in normal times, people who are bonafide employees and get a W-2 are covered by unemployment in whatever state they’re in,” Pierce said. “Seasonal construction workers get unemployment, and you can tell (the government) you want taxes withheld, both state and federal. This year, you had the federal level of unemployment, and it is taxable as well. It’s very easy when people get unemployment – and it happens quite often – they don’t tell (the state) to take taxes out and they don’t realize just how much they’re going to get with the state and the federal.
“I have tons of clients who had good jobs and were furloughed temporarily or had reduced hours, and they qualified for unemployment and they got it. More people qualified (under the COVID-19 rules) and there’s going to be a whole lot more people with unemployment that’s going to be taxed.”
Pierce said one reason for the confusion is that the state and federal government’s response to the pandemic had to be implemented quickly to get relief to people as soon as possible. That included not just the initial stimulus checks in the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, but also changing unemployment insurance rules to make money accessible to gig workers and people who were self-employed. With that accelerated timeline, it was probably inevitable that people would sign up without realizing what they needed to do to protect themselves from owing money later on, Pierce said.
“That unfortunately goes with the territory,” Pierce said. “All of this happened so fast and people were worried about getting the rent paid. Unfortunately, that’s going to create a problem. But if people get into real (trouble), the IRS is good about working out an installment payment plan with you. If you owe the IRS money, when you file your return, have them send you a bill and then you can send a 9465 form to offer them (a certain amount each month). Most people won’t do that, but for some people, that really helps. They’re going to charge you interest and some carrying charges, but that’s just the way it is. That kind of keeps them off your back.”
Pierce said he has several clients who are self-employed and took advantage of qualifying for unemployment insurance for the first time. He said he expects some of them might find out they owe unexpected taxes, but most people wouldn’t think to consult their accountant before signing up for unemployment.
“They’re normally not eligible for unemployment because they work for themselves,” Pierce said. “Then the feds came in and started giving the states money, so they were qualified for the state unemployment and some additional money from the feds. They were getting several hundred dollars a week, and rightfully so, but that’s going to add up. I hate to use the word ‘problem,’ because they’re much better off to get (unemployment payments), but taxes are unfortunately going to have to be reckoned with.”
The good news is that the $1,200 stimulus payments that were part of the CARES Act and the second round of $600 stimulus payments that started going out toward the end of December are not subject to taxation, Pierce said.
Pierce also noted that everyone’s tax situation and taxing brackets are different and depend on many factors, including overall income and number of children in the household.
“The more income you have aside from the unemployment, the more the chances are that you need to look at it a whole lot more carefully that what you might need to if you didn’t make a whole lot of money besides the unemployment,” Pierce said.
Pierce added that the IRS is not accepting tax returns until Feb. 12, which he said is the latest it has ever been. According to the IRS website, the quickest way for taxpayers to get a tax refund is by filing electronically and choosing direct deposit for their refund. Most earned income tax credit or advanced child tax credit related refunds should be available in taxpayer bank accounts or on debit cards by the first week of March if the taxpayer chooses direct deposit and there are no other issues with their tax return.
Other deadlines are as follows:
• Thursday, April 15. Due date for filing 2020 tax returns or requesting extension of time to file.
• Thursday, April 15. Due date for paying 2020 tax owed to avoid owing interest and penalties.
• Friday, October 15. Due date to file for those requesting an extension on their 2020 tax returns.
