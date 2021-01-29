MURRAY — Auditors are not known for being the most cheerful people when it comes to examining a group or business’ finances.
That is unless those financial numbers are in good shape, and that was the case for the Murray City Council Thursday night as the accountant charged with keeping its financial house in order told them that was exactly what was happening in regard to the fiscal year 2020 audit.
CPA Krista Romaine of Romaine and Associates of Mayfield did maintain a mostly serious tone throughout her presentation, but she also included plenty of praise.
“These are quite unusual circumstances that we are now in (from the COVID-19 pandemic), yet you still have been able to operate and provide services without really diving into your reserve accounts, and that I do applaud you for,” Romaine said during Thursday’s meeting, which was conducted through virtual communications.
“You have an unmodified opinion, that means it’s a clean opinion which says that the numbers you are looking at here are accurate. With your control findings, there are none and that deserves applause for all of your individuals working in the accounting department and the hours they work.
“I know I was receiving emails at 12:30 and 1 o’clock in the morning from your staff. Not too many people will do that anymore, working on numbers.”
There was one major negative, but it was not one Romaine found surprising. In fact, she said it is something that most Kentucky cities face these days, huge liabilities from the Kentucky pension system. She said Murray’s resulted in a -$950,000 net position for governmental activities.
“And the liability provided for by the Kentucky Retirement System had a significant impact on this balance sheet,” she said. “That’s $29.6 million. What that means is your fund balance would have been increased by $29.6 million (if not for the fact that pension liability now has to be reported and included in such financial assessments).
“Right now, a lot of cities like yours are asking, ‘Why is this affecting us so largely?’ Well, there are a lot of attributes that go into this. For example, your payroll goes into that.
“Yet, overall, despite that one influence, you were within $100,000 of your budgeted revenues, your expenses were cut and, overall, you guys are making the right decisions and making sure you’re not going into those reserve accounts, and I applaud you for that.”
Mayor Bob Rogers also reported Thursday that, from a virtual meeting Wednesday with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, he believes that expanded COVID-19 vaccination clinics could be coming to the Murray area soon, though he could not be specific.
Also, City Administrator Jim Osborne said about 375 residents have committed to being part of a proposed curbside recycling program that would be incorporated to residents’ trash pickup. The number required is 500.
