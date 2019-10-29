FRANKFORT – The Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) has announced the appointment of Murray State University faculty member Melony Shemberger, along with 12 other faculty members from around the state, to the newly created Kentucky Faculty Advisory Network.
According to a news release, the network will provide faculty input on state-level policies and initiatives, and advise CPE President Aaron Thompson on innovative solutions to accelerate student success. The first meeting of the network is set Nov. 21 at CPE.
“I am honored to be appointed to this new group and look forward to adding the faculty perspective on state-level policies that drive decisions affecting student success,” Shemberger said in a statement.
“Faculty are the No. 1 asset at any college or university. The expertise that faculty have can guide Kentucky’s administrators and policymakers toward solutions and innovations in addressing the current issues of performance funding, academic quality and rigor, curriculum and a host of others. These topics are overwhelming, but faculty have the knowledge and skills to collaborate with CPE leaders, to teach another, on ways to innovate and support higher education that will harness effective student success.
“I also am grateful to many individuals who encouraged me to apply for the CPE Faculty Advisory Network. I also commend Dr. Thompson and CPE for involving the faculty. As a proud Murray State University educator, I stand ready to work with Dr. Thompson and learn from my faculty colleagues at Kentucky’s other colleges and universities.”
“I extend my congratulations to each of the appointees and look forward to their insight and expertise. Faculty perspectives will prove invaluable as we advance our work to close achievement gaps, enhance academic quality and respond to employer needs,” said Thompson.
Other members include:
• Shannon Hankins, Ashland Community and Technical College
• Beth Polin, Eastern Kentucky University
• Diane Gibson, Hazard Community and Technical College
• Kyle Mahan, Jefferson Community and Technical College
• Joe Moffett, Kentucky State University
• Flint Harrelson, Morehead State University
• Becky Lee Meadows, Northern Kentucky University
• Rhonda Creech, Southeast Community and Technical College
• Luke Bradley, University of Kentucky
• James Christopher Foreman, University of Louisville
• Tyra Henderson, West Kentucky Community and Technical College
• Andrew Mienaltowski, Western Kentucky University
Meetings will be held at least twice during the academic year. The network may form professional learning communities around one or more of the priority topics to further discussions between meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.