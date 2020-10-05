MURRAY – Murray State University hosted a virtual event Friday with a roster of speakers addressing diversity issues, including the president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Symposium was hosted online because of the coronavirus, and it lasted from mid-morning to the late afternoon. Dr. SG Carthell, executive director for Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership & Inclusive Excellence, said his office wanted to invite national, state and local leaders, most of whom were Murray State alumni, to address the relevant issues at hand.
“They’ve experienced Murray State over the years and we have folks that have worked in major roles in government, business, military and corporate (institutions),” Carthell said.
He later added, “Next fall, we hope to do this symposium in person, God willing, if we can get on the other side of this pandemic so we can bring many of these folks back to campus.”
Students and the rest of the university community, as well as the community at large, were invited to join the symposium, which was conducted on Zoom and could be viewed live on Murray State’s YouTube channel. Carthell said more than 275 people had registered for the symposium as of Friday morning. Viewers were able to submit questions, and the afternoon was used for a panel discussion between the invited speakers called “The Grand Conversation.” The presentations are also archived and will continue to be viewable on YouTube.
After introductory remarks from Carthell, Murray State Board of Regents Chair Jerry Rhoads of Madisonville welcomed viewers to the event.
“We are confident today that this symposium will enhance our ability to recognize and explore issues and solutions relating to race and diversity,” Rhoads said. “This will, in turn, promote the engagement of constructive dialogue and options to address these very complex issues.”
Dr. Aaron Thompson was the keynote speaker. Before Murray State President Bob Jackson introduced Thompson, he welcomed Eunice J. Mills, the widow Dr. Marvin Mills, the namesake of Murray State’s Marvin D. Mills Multicultural Center.
Thompson was named CPE president in 2018 after serving for four years as senior vice president for academic affairs and for five years as executive vice president. He said he was honored to be invited to be the symposium’s keynote speaker and he considers Jackson to be not just a colleague but a friend.
“When I think about Murray, I think about it in a special way,” Thompson said. “I think I’ve probably made more trips to Murray over the last five years than anybody ever from CPE. And that is because every time I came, I felt as if I belonged. Every time I came, I felt I was treated like a person not just in the position I occupied, but a person that was someone who deserved purely to be treated like he was at home. And I know you do that with all your students and all the other folks who come within your walls.”
Thompson said that as an African-American man who grew up poor, he felt very fortunate to have gotten to where he is. He said he grew up in Clay County during in the ’50s and ’60s, and went to a segregated school. His father was an illiterate coal miner and sharecropper who signed his name with an X, and he said he watched both his parents vote for the first time in 1967. Even though they never had a chance of going to college, they still instilled in him the idea that education matters, he said.
Thompson said some people think college is not for everyone, but he strongly disagrees. He said maybe a four-year degree isn’t for everyone, but everyone can benefit from some level of higher education. He said the biggest correlation between economic development is a higher education certificate or degree, noting that 89% of Kentuckians collecting unemployment do not have any higher education. He said the more education you attain, the greater chance you have of obtaining good health care and the lesser chance you have of going to jail.
Thompson said four of the biggest risk factors for Kentuckians of color are incarceration, education, mortality and poverty. According to 2017 figures from the Bureau of Justice Statistics via the Sentencing Project,1,411 of every 100,000 black Kentuckians are incarcerated, compared to 431 of every 100,000 white Kentuckians. According to 2018 figures from the Lumina Foundation, 26.6% of black Kentuckians have an associate’s degree or higher, compared to 35.7% of white Kentuckians.
According to 2018 figures from the Kaiser Family Foundation, there are 939 deaths per 100,000 black Kentuckians, compared to 925 deaths per 100,000 white Kentuckians. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey, 28.1% of black Kentuckians live in poverty compared to 15.6% of white Kentuckians, Thompson noted.
Thompson said one of the goals of higher education should be to help everyone – including historically disadvantaged groups – move toward a career path that will help them build wealth. He said it is critical for higher education leaders to not simply talk about how much they value diversity, but to strategically place themselves in a process that demonstrates how much they value it.
“I was talking to one of my board members this week about compassion,” he said. “Compassion isn’t just a feeling; it isn’t just a value. It is a process. It is an action.”
Thompson said everyone has their own definition of diversity, equity and inclusion, but he likes to describe the terms using an analogy.
“Diversity is an aspect of a population, right? We know that,” Thompson said. “It’s a demographic, it’s the way we see it. So I want to give you an analogy rather than a definition for all three of those (terms). It’s like being invited to a dance. If you’re having a dance, diversity is making sure that everybody is represented at that dance from all different kinds of backgrounds, that they are there at the dance. So diversity is an aspect of a population that, yes, focuses on differences, but also how they can come together and be appreciated in that set.
“Inclusion is making sure that everybody dances – not leaving anybody out. And I tell people not everybody is as great of a dancer as I am, so sometimes, we’re going to have to give dance lessons based on the abilities that people have to dance. Now, the argument is that with good input and high expectations and maybe a lot of practice – which we call rigor – there’s a good chance everybody’s going to be able to dance well, but we’ve got to give some more of that input than others.
“That’s where equity comes in. Equity is not about making everybody equal dancers. Equity is about giving them those inputs that gives them an opportunity to be a good or great dancer. This is how we have to think about the way we’re doing education, and I’m proud to say that in higher ed, we’re thinking exactly that way.”
In the question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation, Carthell read a submitted question using the dance analogy and asking, “Who gets to pick the song?” Thompson said that was a very good point and that is why you need more types of people involved in decision-making and the process. One obvious example is that higher education institutions need to hire more people of color as faculty and in administrative positions, he said.
The CPE’s “Big Attainment Goal” is to have 60% of adults ages 25-64 with a postsecondary certificate or higher by 2030. Thompson said Kentucky is currently at 49.1% compared to the national rate of 51.3%, but he is proud of that figure because Kentucky’s rate of adults with a postsecondary certificate has increased 19.9 percentage points since 2008.
Other speakers participating in the symposium included the following:
• Dr. Walter G. Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges, who is a Murray State alum and former Board of Regents member
• Dr. Jerry Sue Thornton, president emeritus of Cuyahoga Community College, who is a Murray State alum and former Board of Regents member
• Dr. Aileen Bumphus, assistant professor of practice in the Educational Leadership and Policy Department in the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin, who is a Murray State alum
• City of Murray Chief of Police Jeff Liles, a Murray State alum
• Johnnie Green, president and CEO of the Johnnie Green Foundation, and a Murray State alum
• Dr. Don Tharpe, former COO for the Certified Financial Planner Board of Stands, Inc., former president and CEO of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, who is a Murray State alum and former Board of Regents member
• Winfred Nunn, retired from the U.S. Treasury and Agent/IRS Retired Senior Health Physic/Health & Safety Tech, USEC, Inc., who is a Murray State alum
• Leon Owens, president of Swift & Staley, Inc. of Paducah, who is a Murray State alum and former Board of Regents member
• Col. Henry L. “Charlie” Sanders Jr., senior consultant of Ancilla Inc. and retired U.S. Army Reserve, who is a Murray State alum
• Dr. Kelvin King, an author and activist and professor of English & Communication at Lawson State Community College.
