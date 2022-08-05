MIDWAY – A single-vehicle crash near the Midway community resulted in the death of a Murray woman Wednesday afternoon, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a news release, the Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday reporting a single-vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray-Paris Road. CCSO deputies responded and located an overturned single vehicle off the roadway. The driver, who was unresponsive, was the vehicle’s only occupant. Deputies rendered aide until Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and determined that the driver was deceased.
