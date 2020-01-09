CALLOWAY COUNTY — A series of storage unit thefts that were reported last week has triggered Murray-Calloway County Crime Stoppers to offer a monetary reward for information on the case.
This first became known to the public earlier this week when CCSO went to its Facebook page with photographs from a surveillance camera that showed a red four-door car slowly traveling through an area of storage units. Wednesday, Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said the car and its occupants are involved in a case that spans about three Calloway County storage unit sites, but he said that several individual units were pilfered.
“With as many units as are involved, the amount of property taken is pretty hefty. We need to find these people,” Steger said. “We believe the activity occurred on the night of (Jan.) 4 and 5 and we’re looking at the east and southeastern parts of the county.”
Steger said the surveillance footage his office began showing on its Facebook page this week should allow for easy identification of the suspects, being the car is so distinctive.
“Somebody has to know who they are,” he said, focusing on the car, believed to be a 2005-08 Chevrolet Cobalt with a roof nearly devoid of red paint from wear. “There’s also the light bar on its roof. It’s one of those LED lightbars you see on pickup trucks (that emits light from only its front). It also has one of its wheels on the back that doesn’t look like it matches. It’s painted red.”
Steger also said that in talking with authorities in nearby Henry County, Tennessee, that area has also been having a problem with storage unit thefts. He said this car may hold the key to those cases as well.
Steger also said that, from the footage, it appears that three people were inside the car. He said that while the footage was fairly clear, it was not clear enough to show a license plate and its numbers or what state from which the plate originates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email tips@callkyso.com.
***
Another case with a Crime Stoppers award attached has so far resulted in very little activity.
On the afternoon of Oct. 31, an inmate from the Calloway County Jail, identified as Henry M. Rickard, allegedly stole a Calloway County Road Department truck while on a work detail and drove it into Henry County in the Buchanan area. He has not been seen since then.
The truck was found abandoned at the intersection of TN 119 (which becomes KY 121) and Rabbit Creek Road about three miles south of the state line. Steger said some tips were received in the days after the escape, but searches of the area resulted in no sign of Rickard.
Steger said Wednesday that he periodically checks with Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew but he said no new information has been uncovered by those agencies.
Rickard was serving a five-year sentence in the Calloway jail on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to Rickard’s arrest. Rickard, 57, is a white male standing 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing about 140 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.
Because Rickard is classified as a state inmate, Kentucky State Police is the lead agency in the case and troopers from Post 1 in Graves County have also been accompanying Calloway deputies to Henry County when searches have been made since the escape.
KSP asks the public to not approach Rickard, if located. Anyone with information is asked to phone 911 or KSP at 270-856-3721, CCSO at 270-753-3151, Henry SO at (731) 642-1672 or Murray-Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
