CANTON — A pair of towboats were still at work Thursday in an effort to free a river cruise ship that had become stuck on a Lake Barkley sandbar.
According to WKDZ Radio in Cadiz, the ship ran aground on the sandbar a short distance north of the Lake Barkley Bridge near the Canton community in Trigg County. WKDZ said this happened sometime on Wednesday.
The ship was apparently traveling south on Lake Barkley. WKDZ said two towboats were trying to assist the crew of the ship in getting it off the sand bar in water 4 to 6 feet deep. The radio station reported that the the ship apparently veered out of the marked channel of the lake.
As of Thursday afternoon, WKDZ was reporting that Trigg County Emergency officials were saying that they have not been contacted by the crew of the ship to provide any assistance.
The American Jazz is part of the American Cruise Line fleet that offers an eight-day cruise from Memphis to Paducah, onto Clarksville, Tennessee, and ending in Nashville, Tennessee. Lake Barkley and Dover are part of the cruise route.
