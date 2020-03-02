MURRAY – The need to raise funds is a priority for many nonprofit organizations across the country and here in Calloway County.
During last week’s meeting of Calloway County United Benevolent Services, the various nonprofit organizations in the community learned of a new crowd-sourced fundraising tool they could utilize. The tool is being offered by WoodmenLife, and is called WoodmenLife Impact.
Lindsey Harlan, community outreach advisor at WoodmenLife, spoke to the CUBS group Wednesday to discuss more about how the tool can be of help to local nonprofit organizations looking to raise funds. Before discussing the new platform, Harlan gave a little background on her organization.
“I have been with this company for two years, and it is an extraordinary, nonprofit life insurance company,” Harlan said. “The money that we receive doesn’t go to investors, it comes right back into the community where our members live and work.”
Harlan said the company has a very fraternal feel, and said that the regional office located in Murray serves some 35,000 members in parts of five states, with 49 chapters of active volunteers in that area serving their neighbors.
“The thing that I am excited to talk about today is WoodmenLife Impact,” Harlan said. “How many of you have had big expenses in the last year that aren’t typical? Maybe a freezer went out or you needed a new lift for a vehicle so you could haul individuals? Anyone have a $5,000-$10,000 expense come up that you weren’t sure how you would be able to pay for it?
“We previously had a website called Red Basket, and some of you may have heard of that. We have shut that down, we have revamped it, and we have made it better for our nonprofit partners.”
Harlan said that WoodmenLife Impact is a crowd-funding website that is free to use for local nonprofit organizations.
“You don’t have to be a member to use it, just be a nonprofit,” Harlan said.
The website can be used to raise up to $20,000 in a 45-day campaign that can be shared in a myriad of ways – via social media, word of mouth or through more traditional means.
“This can be used for any project that is big and you are not sure how you are going to source it; here is your source,” Harlan said. “The best is that it is free for you guys to use; there are no credit card fees, there are no user fees and you get to keep whatever you raise.”
Harlan said that no matter the monetary goal that is set, organizations will be able to keep whatever amount is raised toward the project.
“You keep what you raise,” she said. “This is a 45-day campaign, because they did some research on the attention span of our donors, and 45 days is where they landed. Anything beyond that, you are going to lose focus and the attention of your audience. But that gives you plenty of time to blast it out to your core donors and put it out on social media and get publicity out about the project.”
Harlan said nonprofit agencies can learn more about the potential of the fundraising platform by calling 270-753-4377.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.