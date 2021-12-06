MURRAY – Reeling from the surprise, Donna Herndon said she was at a loss for words when one of the many non-profit groups she helped start honored her on Friday with its inaugural Lifetime of Service Award.
Herndon started Calloway United Benevolent Services (CUBS) in the early 1990s as a means for local nonprofit agencies to communicate, collaborate, advise one another and avoid duplicating services. On Friday, CUBS had a Christmas party to show appreciation for its member agencies, but it was also held as a way to surprise Herndon with the first-ever Lifetime of Service Award.
Although CUBS met several times in 2020 and 2021 through Zoom and in roundtable sessions with a limited number of people, Friday’s party was the first time all the CUBS member agencies had met in person in two years. While all the other attendees knew the hidden purpose of the meeting, Herndon did not and appeared stunned once the biggest reason for the gathering became apparent. Nathan Carter, chair of the CUBS steering committee, began by thanking attendees for their service to the community and talking about what made CUBS unique before transitioning into honoring Herndon for making it all possible.
“I don’t know that there are that many communities that can say they have the collaborative mindset that we have here in Calloway County,” Carter said. “One of the reasons we have that is largely due to CUBS, and the fact that we are able to stay in constant communication with each other and able to share ideas and experiences with each other. … As many of you know, we have somebody to thank for that, and that’s Donna Herndon.
“Donna, you had a vision 30-plus years ago to bring this community together and say, ‘We’ve got to work together and we’ve got to figure out what’s going on in our community so we can better serve the community.’ … The essence of what CUBS is, I think, grew out of Donna’s desire to work with other people. So Donna, you don’t know this, but we’re actually here for you today.”
Carter said that when he first started working in Calloway County at CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) by the Lakes, he kept hearing Herndon’s name mentioned as someone he needed to know and could answer questions about a great number of subjects. Every time he asked about the history of various organizations, he often was told Herndon helped get them started. He finally met her when he was asked to call her and invite her to a CASA event.
“I did not even know how to start that conversation because I had already heard so much about Donna, so I’m thinking Donna is basically like the governor of Kentucky,” he said.
“I am overwhelmed,” Herndon said while accepting the award. “I am at a loss for words, if you can imagine that. This banquet is for you all. This recognizes everybody in this room and a lot of people who are still working and couldn’t get here because you work through lunch many times in the nonprofit sector. I was here to recognize you, and I’m still here to recognize you. I’m thankful for every one of you.
“God’s put a lot on my plate. He’s given me lots of opportunities and sometimes I thought, ‘Dear Lord, I don’t think I can handle this.’ Raising $6 million to build a new cancer center (as the chair of Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Enduring Hope Campaign)? But I got the message, and so here I am, and whatever I have done has been with His help, and, I hope, to His glory. Thank you.”
Herndon’s can-do spirit seemed to be alive and well within all the CUBS member organizations throughout the pandemic. Before announcing the true intentions behind the Christmas party, Carter reflected on how so many agencies took a sense of chaos in the early days of the pandemic and turned it into a sense of urgency.
“We had to find ways to serve our community outside ways we had always done it,” Carter said. “When I came into Gentry House, which is now HOPE Calloway, we had a system and then we (already) created new systems, and then the pandemic happened and we realized those systems no longer worked. So we had to figure out how do you serve people virtually? How do you serve people when you can’t have people in your office? How do we go into peoples’ residences to meet with them when we don’t want to kill anybody by spreading this disease?
“So just like everyone else in here, we had to figure out how to continue to do that. So I want to applaud you all because I don’t think anyone in our community has had a lack of service because we all shut down and said, ‘OK, we can’t do it anymore.’ I’ve seen so many of our CUBS member organizations and others who really stepped up and figured out how to make that service still happen, and in fact, increase tenfold. The amount of service that has been available to our community (has been incredible) because it would have been easy for us to say, ‘We don’t know if we’re going to have donors next year and we don’t know what the future holds because we don’t know what tomorrow holds.’ Every day, we were having to figure things out again.”
