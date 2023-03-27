CUBS hear from McCreary on 2-1-1 system

CUBS (Community United Benevolent Services ) met Wednesday for its quarterly luncheon at the CFSB Community Room. Murray-Calloway County United Way Past President Paul McCreary updated the group on the 2-1-1 system currently being initiated in the Murray area.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated 2-1-1 as the 3-digit number for information and referrals to social services and other assistance. The 2-1-1 system is funded by the United Way Worldwide through United Way Kentucky and is a free, confidential referral and information helpline that connects to essential health and human services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A toll-free call connects to a community resource specialist who can put callers in touch with local organizations that provide critical services that can improve and save lives.
The United Way of Murray-Calloway County is currently launching a 2-1-1 program for Murray and Calloway County. There are more than 200 2-1-1 agencies across the United States and the network responds to more than 14 million request for help each year, mostly for needs like housing, food, transportation and health care.
Currently, the local 2-1-1 is seeking information from agencies that need to be included in the directory. You can visit the Murray-Calloway County United Way website and click on “About” on the right side and that will take you to the Calloway County 211 where you can find a link to register your agency. McCreary says he hopes the 2-1-1 system will be up and running soon for Murray and Calloway County, but it is important to have the agencies listed which can provide assistance to those needing help.
During the meeting, McCreary presented a check for $2,000 to Nathan Carter and Jessica Williams with HOPE Calloway from the Murray-Calloway County United Way. “We work with HOPE Calloway most every day and we know the work they are doing for homelessness and other assistance they provide,” McCreary said.
Nathan Carter, president of CUBS, informed those attending that an academy for Nonprofit Development and Leadership through Murray State University’s Nonprofit Leadership Studies is being developed and will be introduced in Murray in August. Carter said this academy is much like Leadership Murray in that it meets for a day once a month for eight months and includes topics such as program development, financial management, support resources, communications, marketing and more. It is specifically geared to provide knowledge and develop leadership skills for those in nonprofit organizations. The cost of this academy is $250, but Carter said if there are those interested who feel they can’t afford the registration fee, to contact him at HOPE Calloway.
