CUBS hear from McCreary on 2-1-1 system

Paul McCreary, center, presented Nathan Carter, left, and Jessica Williams, right, of HOPE Calloway, a check for $2,000 from the Murray-Calloway County United Way.

 MARTHA ANDRUS/Ledger & Times

CUBS (Community United Benevolent Services ) met Wednesday for its quarterly luncheon at the CFSB Community Room. Murray-Calloway County United Way Past President Paul McCreary updated the group on the 2-1-1 system currently being initiated in the Murray area.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated 2-1-1 as the 3-digit number for information and referrals to social services and other assistance. The 2-1-1 system is funded by the United Way Worldwide through United Way Kentucky and is a free, confidential referral and information helpline that connects to essential health and human services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A toll-free call connects to a community resource specialist who can put callers in touch with local organizations that provide critical services that can improve and save lives.