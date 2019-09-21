MURRAY — Calloway United Benevolent Services (CUBS) heard about a program with the aim of helping strengthen families during its meeting Wednesday.
Staci Todd was present of behalf of Anna Laurent with LOTUS to talk more about the program.
“Strengthening Families is a prevention and education program that we are doing in the Purchase Area,” Todd said. “Essentially, the premise of it is peer support and education for caregivers and survivors of sexual violence. It allows them to be able to sit around a table with a moderator and discuss the six premises of strengthening families, usually one at each meeting, and be able to hear from each other on a personal level.”
According to the website of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Kentucky Strengthening Families (KYSF) represents a multi-disciplinary partnership of more than 20 public and private national, state and local organizations dedicated to promoting six research-based protective factors into services and supports for children and their families.
There are six protective factors:
• Parental resilience – Families bounce back
• Social connections – Families have friends they can count on
• Knowledge of child development – Families learn how their children grow and develop
• Concrete support in times of need – Families get assistance to meet basic needs
• Social and emotional competence of children – Families teach children how to have healthy relationships
• Nurturing and attachment – Families ensure children feel loved and safe
“You share amongst each other, you share peer to peer and discuss it,” Todd said. “There is a moderator to make sure everything stays kosher and there is no victim blaming or anything of that nature. Everybody’s story and family is unique and they know what works in their household.”
For more information on the Parent Cafes hosted by LOTUS, contact Anna Laurent at 270-534-4422 ext. 35, or alaurent@lotusky.org.
