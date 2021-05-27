MURRAY – Attendees of Wednesday’s virtual meeting of Calloway United Benevolent Services (CUBS) learned about a state residential job training program and a health care center catering to underserved areas.
Micca Walker was invited to speak about Job Corps, which she said was established in 1964 by the Economic Opportunity Act. According to the agency’s website, it is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and helps eligible young people ages 16-24 complete their high school education. It also trains them for meaningful careers and assists them with obtaining employment, and has reportedly worked with more than 2 million students since it was started, the site says.
Nathan Carter, who is chair of the CUBS Steering Committee, said that when he has talked about Job Corps during the last few months, most people have told him they hadn’t heard of it. He said he actually hadn’t been aware of it himself until about six months ago when a client of HOPE Calloway – of which Carter is executive director – “desperately needed it.”
Kentucky has seven Job Corps centers, the closest of which is the Muhlenberg Job Corps Center north of Greenville, where Walker is an admissions counselor. She said Calloway County is one of the communities she services.
“A lot of people don’t know about our program,” Walker said. “Job Corps is a national program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor. Each year, the program provides 50,000 young people ages 16-24 career skills in high-demand industries. The training areas range from information technology to construction to health care, and at the Muhlenberg Job Corps Center alone, we serve approximately 343 young people at any given time, all of whom are working toward their education and career goals.”
Walker said Job Corps is tuition free for anyone meeting the eligibility requirements. Each center has a workforce council that helps the center develop and maintain training programs based on local employment needs and industry trends, she said. It is a residential program, so students stay on the campus.
“A typical day at Muhlenberg Job Corps Center is full of activities to help our students prepare for the real world,” the center’s website says. “Students get up early and spend the majority of their day receiving academic and hands-on career technical training. After dinner, students may do chores in their dorms, study, attend high school classes or tutoring, take advantage of professional development opportunities, participate in enrichment and recreational activities, or participate in clubs and team sports. Most students are in bed by 10 p.m. to rest for the next day’s tasks.”
Walker said students have an opportunity to work a part-time job, but Job Corps also gives them a bi-weekly allowance of $25, which they can choose to save since all their basic necessities are already provided. She said that enables some of them to make a down payment on an apartment or similar expenses once they finish the program. She said they also get additional counseling after they graduate.
“They get what we call their ‘government-issued best friend,’ which is their CTS (Career Transition Specialist) worker,” Walker said. “They are available for a full year after (the students) leave. So they’re not alone. It’s not just, ‘Here’s your certificate. Good-bye, see you later.’ They still have services after they leave.”
•••
Elizabeth Fleming spoke about KentuckyCare, which is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and has seven offices in western Kentucky. She said it receives funds from the Health Resources & Services Administration Center Program to provide primary care services in underserved areas. Services are provided regardless of the patient’s ability to pay or health insurance status, she said.
“We’re not a free clinic, but if a person does not have health insurance, we do have health insurance agents that are on staff and can get them set up with health insurance,” she said. “We also have a sliding scale (payment system).”
Walker said KentuckyCare is an active member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network, which she said is a clinical collaboration of quality health care organizations that share a philosophy about the best evidence-based treatment for substance use, as well as a commitment to improving patient outcomes. One of the programs they offer is a Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program for opiate addiction, though they also offer a pathway without the use of medication.
Walker said Kentucky Care’s company is based in Arkansas, and its first Kentucky clinic opened in Bardwell in 2011, but has since expanded to Barlow, Paducah Midtown, Paducah South, Murray, Mayfield, and also with school-based services in Livingston County. As Fleming concluded her presentation, Carter thanked her for speaking to the group.
“I met with Elizabeth and a couple of the recovery coaches maybe two months ago, and it was pretty exciting to see that there’s an additional resource in our community, especially in an area that is somewhat underserved sometimes, particularly for lower-income families,” Carter said.
