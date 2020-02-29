MURRAY — Representatives from various nonprofit groups in the community learned more about the coming 2020 Census during the most recent meeting of Calloway United Benevolent Services on Wednesday.
La Dawn Hale, partnership specialist with the United States Census Bureau, spoke with those in attendance about the aims of the census, and the need for Calloway County and every other county in the country to achieve an accurate count. Among those people are many of the people that are served through the various nonprofit groups in Calloway County.
“As all of us know who work with those who are less fortunate, it is very hard sometimes to find them and count them,” said Donna Herndon with CUBS at the onset of the meeting. “I appreciate La Dawn coming so that maybe we can get some good ideas about how we can do that effectively, because those numbers mean a lot.”
Hale walked those in attendance through a brief history of the census, and highlighted the importance of why the count being carried out every 10 years is important. Chief among those reasons is the allocation of federal funds throughout the country.
“We want to make sure everyone gets counted, no matter their living situation or their income situation,” Hale said. “We want to make sure we have a proper number of seats in the House of Representatives for the state of Kentucky. Kentucky lost a seat back in 1990 because of the count of that census, so it does happen.”
Hale said that $675 billion is allotted by the federal government each year, and that census is crucial for determining how that money is distributed.
“We want to make sure Calloway County gets a piece of that pie,” Hale said.
Hale said the census helps provide statistical support for a myriad of organizations, including grant-awarding organizations.
“Many of you in here have to write grants to keep the nonprofit alive,” Hale said. “You use statistical data for that; it may be Kentucky Kids Count or another statistical resource. But they get that information originally from the Census Bureau.”
Hale talked about hard-to-count populations, and noted that in Calloway County, the hardest to count population is the student body at Murray State University. In addition, the county’s transient and homeless population are also challenges to account for during census time.
Throughout the presentation, Hale stressed the confidentiality of the Census Bureau, and said that it only provides statistical information. All other aspects of the census are kept private for 72 years, Hale said.
“The hard to count populations all over the U.S. are renters, the homeless, low income households,” Hale said.
Hale said that the census will not report to any other government agency, and stressed the importance of counting everyone. Things such as children living in poverty, immigration status and other examples are all kept strictly confidential.
“Immigration status will not be reported; it is against the law for the Census Bureau to report that,” Hale said. “The Census Bureau will not report to ICE, they will not report to law enforcement agencies if you are a citizen or not. When they count people that are experiencing homelessness, they are going to try and count them in their service-based operations first — soup kitchens, warming centers, whatever the case may be.
“If they can’t get everyone experiencing homelessness counted, they will go to those locations and count them there. If they see a child there in a homeless situation, they cannot report them.”
