MURRAY — The Calloway United Benevolent Services (CUBS) had its first meeting of 2021 on Wednesday and highlighted new online services from Kynect. Kynect serves as Kentucky’s health insurance marketplace, a portal for people to manage their benefits and apply for Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program (KTAP) and Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP).
Department of Medicaid Services (DMS) Executive Director Tracy Williams gave a presentation to CUBS partners and meeting attendees about the new Kynect Resources portal. The web portal was created in partnership with the United Way and incorporates data from the state’s Integrated Enrollment Eligibility System.
Williams said the portal has a myriad of resources spanning across several different areas like elder care, child care, food insecurity and substance abuse rehabilitation, among others. She said people who are seeking assistance can take the portal’s online assessment to prioritize needs and find applicable resources. Williams said recent winter storms and the COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of people seeking out these services.
“There are more people than ever looking for help, and many of those people have never had to find help before,” Williams said. “So, being able to put this all in one place, rather than having to go to several different organizations to find, is very helpful to the resident in being able to connect to in a quicker way.”
The portal also offers a way for community partners, Kynect staff and Department for Community Based Services employees to connect with people seeking help. Anyone looking for assistance can create a profile on the portal, which will highlight areas where they need the most help and will display benefit enrollment and eligibility data. People will be able to give permission for staff from outreach organizations to look at their profiles, where they can be referred to the best resources or get assistance applying for benefits.
Williams said the portal provides a way for organizations to bypass requirements that sometimes take a long time to complete, like giving proof of enrollment in Medicaid or SNAP.
“The reason that this was important for some organizations: I’m providing something like rent assistance, as an example, sometimes I may have eligibility requirements,” Williams said. “Oftentimes there were some organizations where it was quite a process for that individual to provide proof that they were enrolled in Medicaid, and this is a way to provide that and eliminate some of those steps.”
Williams said there is an on boarding process for organizations that want to be a part of Kynect Resources. She said organizations can claim their site on the Kynect Resources portal and begin a verification process that is reviewed and approved by local United Way chapters. She said there is also a brief system training session and privacy and security training.
“It’s such an important aspect; being able to share the information we’re sharing, we do ask for privacy and security training to be completed, so that we’re all aware of ensuring that we are protecting an individual’s information the way we should, and using it in an appropriate way,” Williams said.
Williams said community partners can sign up for the monthly Kynect newsletter and find more information on the Kynect Resources website.
A local outreach organization in Calloway County was also highlighted during the meeting. This February marked the 30-year anniversary of the Family Resource and Youth Service Centers, or FRYSC, in the county. Danielle Schwettman is a FRYSC coordinator at Calloway County Middle School. She said the state-wide organization was created to help connect students and their families with resources they might need in their communities.
“Our primary goal is to meet the needs of kids right where they are,” Schwettman said.
Schwettman said FRYSC meets student’s individual needs, such as helping them get medical care, school supplies and clothing. She said they will also help families who are struggling with food insecurity or utility bills.
“I used to have a guidance counselor at Calloway Middle School who introduced me to new students and he summed it up by saying, ‘this is Ms. Schwettman, she’s the school mom,’” Schwettman said. “And so that’s how I like to think of myself, that I take care of those things that are non-classroom related, but could be a barrier to a student getting their education.”
Schwettman said most students don’t realize the scope of what FRYSC does, but see it as a place to get help if needed. She said she and her staff prefer it this way because they want to keep services confidential and based on the needs of each student and their family.
Schwettman spoke to the virtual meeting attendees from Kroger, where FRYSC invited 300 families in need to go grocery shopping with donations left over from the school’s Christmas giving program.
CUBS Executive Director Nathan Carter said CUBS is planning on holding virtual workshops for community outreach organizations to keep up with education and training needs. He said the workshops will happen about every two months and will focus on resources organizations can utilize. He said the first workshop will be Verbal and De-escalation in Crisis Intervention Training in March. He said CUBS is also planning to hold “breakout sessions” where organizations who share similar goals and serve similar communities can connect and learn from each other. He said information about the program called CUBS Connect will be sent out to partners in the next couple of weeks.
