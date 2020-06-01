MURRAY — Calloway United Benevolent Services (CUBS) celebrates its 25th anniversary this week, and although the group won’t be meeting as it originally planned, it is still taking the major step of updating its comprehensive community resource directory and making it available online for the first time in the group’s history.
CUBS is a collective of all the county’s non-profit agencies, and the group normally meets at Glendale Road Church of Christ once each quarter. In addition to having a pizza lunch, there is always at least one featured speaker, and agency representatives have the chance to update everyone present on any new programs or initiatives they are trying to start or publicize.
CUBS had been scheduled to meet this coming Wednesday, but co-founder Donna Herndon said it should come as no surprise that the group is canceling that meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We normally meet the last Wednesday of the quarter, but even in February when we were trying to schedule it, we ran into conflicts with schools, so we ended up scheduling it for the first Wednesday of June,” Herndon said. “That would have been our quarterly meeting, but now we can’t have that either.
According to a story published in the Ledger & Times upon its 15th anniversary, CUBS had its first meeting on May 31, 1995, for the purpose of bringing every public service organization in the area together to make sure resources were being used to help the community as effectively as possible. The late Bill Wells – who later became mayor and died in 2016 after leaving office – said the five original members who got the organization off the ground were Herndon, John Dale, Peggy Billington, Kathy Hodge and himself. Herndon said CUBS was started in response to the Murray-Calloway County United Way’s mission statement at the time, which was to “increase the potential of people to unite in caring for each other.”
CUBS has been credited with getting several organizations started in Calloway County over the years, including Angels Community Clinic and the Angels Attic Thrift Shop that helped fund the clinic and is now providing additional funding to Gentry House and Need Line. Wells told the Ledger & Times in the 2010 story that the first big project CUBS took on was Make A Difference Day, which came about after discussions of lack of local recycling options. After Wells died, the Rotary Club of Murray took it over and renamed it Bill Wells Make A Difference Day.
For years, CUBS has put out a printed nonprofit quick reference directory in the form of a brochure. Herndon said Gentry House Executive Director Nathan Carter is currently working to update it and put it online so everyone could have immediate access to information about all local nonprofit service organizations when they need it. She said this was long overdue, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it even more clear why bringing it to the internet is important.
“We are overdue to do an update of our quick reference directory, but since a lot of offices are closed and a lot of the places that the directories are distributed are not going to be distributing them, we decided that we need to have something online and publicize it through social media,” Herndon said.
Carter said groups can message him updates at facebook.com/cubsofmurray. However, he said that when the website is finished, it will allow agencies to update their own information as needed. The URL will be announced publicly when it is ready to launch, he said.
“Right now, the main goal we are working on is just getting the resources that are represented by CUBS online and accessible to the community,” Carter said. “Through the coronavirus pandemic, it became very apparent that if you are someone who utilizes those resources regularly, it’s hard to figure out where to go and what is available, so we wanted a central location where if you were in Calloway County, you can just go online and see exactly what services are around and what the qualifications are (for using them) and that kind of thing.
“So we are building a resource directory that will be on the new CUBS website when we launch. Then, the other half of what we are doing is an online forum for the nonprofits and service agencies that are a part of CUBS so they can share resources and information. For example, if one nonprofit is upgrading their computer system and they have some extras of their old stuff they want to get rid of, they can just post on that forum to go directly to the other nonprofits. Or if there are concerns or issues or if somebody is struggling with something at their particular agency, they can collaborate easily with all of the other nonprofit leaders in our community.”
Herndon said she was grateful to Carter for taking on the responsibility of putting the website together. She said CUBS used to have a steering committee, but that hasn’t existed in years.
“We met regularly and we identified and met needs in the community, and we made contacts with those within our nonprofit community that would have a stake in addressing those needs, and we were able to mobilize resources to address needs,” Herndon said. “Honestly, after I retired, I was trying to cut meetings out of my schedule! We kind of lost our original mission and we became more of a meeting place where people could share information and build collaborative relationships. I think Nathan has a vision of a kind of refocus toward our original mission.”
