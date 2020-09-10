MURRAY — The Calloway United Benevolent Services (CUBS) group of nonprofit agencies had not met since February before the COVID-19 pandemic began. During its first virtual meeting on Wednesday, leaders announced the formal launch of the new CUBS website, a resource they say is even more needed now that they aren’t able to meet in person.
CUBS, a collective of all the county’s non-profit agencies that celebrated its 25th anniversary in late May, normally meets at Glendale Road Church of Christ once each quarter. In addition to having a pizza lunch, there is always at least one featured speaker, and agency representatives have the chance to update everyone present on any new programs or initiatives they are trying to start or publicize. In the past, the nonprofit collective periodically printed a new resource guide, which was a small pamphlet with the contact information of all local nonprofit agencies. The only way to update information in the guide was to contact CUBS leadership to make the change in the next printed pamphlet.
However, Nathan Carter, executive director of HOPE Calloway, has been working on a new website since the spring. Now, leaders of member agencies will be able to join the website and edit their own information at murraycubs.org. In Wednesday’s Zoom meeting, Carter said the main portion of the website is designed for the public in general. At the top of the homepage, there is a community calendar to which members can post.
“When you submit your information that you want on the calendar or on the newsletter, you can include pictures if there are images you want to use to promote it,” Carter said. “And if you do that, we can also push that through social media too … Each event is going to have its own page, which talks about what the event is, gives the information and has contact info for who (interested people) they need to get in touch with.”
Carter said the updated resource directory is probably the most exciting part about the new website, noting that when the pandemic hit, many local residents were faced with challenges they had never seen before and didn’t know where to turn.
“We began to get a lot of people asking, ‘Where do I go to find resources?’” Carter said. “If it’s resources they don’t normally take advantage of, we realized they didn’t know how to even begin to find those resources. So we thought it was very important that we get the resource directory online so we could make it accessible to people.”
Someone who needs help can search for a specific agency in the resource directory, or they may view all listings or all categories. Those categories include addiction and recovery services, child and family services, child care and after-school programs, disability services, education, veterans services and many others.
“There are several organizations that fit in multiple categories,” Carter said. “Your organization might go under family resources, but it might also go under emergency assistance. That has allowed us to condense, rather than having the 300-something listings that were in the printed directory, just because some of those were listed twice.”
Carter said all CUBS members will need to register on the website so they can keep the information updated.
“That’s the other cool thing about the online directory,” Carter said. “We can give you access for your specific agency, and you can keep it updated. If the contact number changes or the website or the main contact person changes – however it is that you want that information presented, you can make sure it’s presented exactly the way it needs to be and you don’t have to wait for a new printing of that brochure.”
Once a nonprofit representative has registered, they will be sent a user name and password. Several people from each agency may join, but only one can edit information. They can also download a “CUBS member badge” to include on their own website. Carter said he is wanting to publicize CUBS more because many people aren’t aware of it or its purpose.
“(The badge is) going to allow people to know what CUBS is, but it also lets people know that your organization thinks it’s important to work together and collaborate with other agencies in our community,” he said.
The member page also includes a consent form, which agencies can use for clients to give them permission to share information with other CUBS agencies if needed.
Donna Herndon, who founded CUBS in 1995, thanked Carter for his work on creating the website.
“Nathan, we are so indebted to you for all that you have done,” Herndon said. “This is certainly an unprecedented time for all of us, but it also obviously is for our nonprofit agencies. And this is a first, obviously, for CUBS to meet online, but I think having this website and having this available to all of us is absolutely invaluable right now, more so than it would have been even a year ago.”
Michelle Hansen said CUBS would meet again via Zoom in November, and would likely hold meetings of some kind again in February, May and August of 2021.
“We’re going to hope that at some point, we can hug each other’s necks in person and get to see each other in the same room,” she said.
Hansen said she is working to get an updated newsletter with the latest announcements that will go out once a month to members. Any agency that has an activity they want to announce or publicize is asked to get it to CUBS by the end of the previous month.
“In order to get information on that newsletter, you need to submit an event or an activity that you are doing to the email that has been set up for CUBS – info@murraycubs.org,” Hansen said.
