MURRAY — Former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham, as well as other members of the department of political science and sociology, spoke Tuesday during a series of lectures for Murray State University’s celebration of Constitution Day.
Cunningham spoke on “The Separation of Powers and the Politics of Appointments to the Supreme Court.” Cunningham provided students and those in attendance with a brief history of the constitution’s origins, while asking them to imagine a life without the United States Constitution.
In that explanation, Cunningham expressed the desire of the nation’s founders to have a system of checks and balances. A critical component of that, he said, was an unbiased, independent judiciary, one which Cunningham said has been under steady assault in the arena of Supreme Court appointments.
“How has a document written in 1787, 232 years ago, how has that document remained in effect, governing the most powerful country in the world?” Cunningham said. “In 1787, doctors were bleeding people with leeches to combat disease; it took two months to cross the Atlantic Ocean; New York City was about the size of Paducah and Baltimore was about the size of Murray. So how has this country survived these many years?
“I will submit to you it is because of two very fundamental reasons … by establishing the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches; and perhaps, more importantly, the creation of an independent judiciary.”
Cunningham argued that the erosion of the effectiveness of the judiciary to carry out its role in the system of checks and balances has continued to erode over time.
“Our government acknowledges the judiciary to interpret what the U.S. Constitution means, and that is why it is so important for the judiciary to be independent,” Cunningham said. “That principal has been eroded, and that principal is being attacked. Over the past 30 years, there has been an escalating threat to the independent judiciary, both at the federal and the state level.”
On the federal level, Cunningham said he saw an increase in the reach of the legislative branch into the appointment of federal judges, namely Supreme Court of the United States nominees.
“The senate has twisted the standard of advise and consent to approval,” Cunningham said. “The President of the United States has the constitutional authority to appoint federal judges, with the advise and consent of the U.S. Senate, not with the approval. That has been eroded over the last 30 years.
“The appointment by the president has become politicized, with both the Democrat and Republican party abusing the selective process by placing their own political litmus test on the judicial selection. By injecting this into the approval process, they have launched a broadsided attack upon the valuable concept of separation of powers, and in the process, dangerously undermined our democracy.”
Cunningham said the issue, which he described as a “food fight,” first began 32 years ago during the attempted confirmation of Robert Bork to the SCOTUS during the Reagan Administration.
“Thirty-two years ago is when this food fight began, with the broad and highly charged attack by Teddy Kennedy and the Democrats upon the nominee Robert Bork, who was by all neutral accounts highly qualified for the job,” Cunningham said. “Not to be outdone, the current Republican leadership of the Senate has claimed ownership to the third independent branch of government by pushing their own political agenda in that selective process. The U.S. Senate leadership in 2016 failed to follow the Constitution by refusing to conduct senate hearings for the nomination of Democratic President Barack Obama of Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy left by the death of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.
“In their failure to do so, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell breached his oath to support the constitution and instead advanced his own political agenda by simply waiting until a Republican president comes aboard to make an appointment consistent with their political philosophy.”
Cunningham said these sorts of more commonplace occurrences have been the result of a view by some that the judiciary itself has become politicized over the decades.
“These nominations have turned into highly financial, political battlefields where millions of dollars are spent on one side to tear down the nominee, and millions of dollars are spent on the other side to build them up,” he said. “Amazingly, inexplicably, there are some who still justify the senate’s inquisition into the political views of SCOTUS nominees under the rationalization that our court has become political. That is both unfounded and illogical.”
Cunningham said that the erosion being seen can be undone, and could be undone by those sitting in the audience by exercising their right to vote.
“What can we do to protect this valuable separation of power and the independence of the judiciary?” Cunningham said. “Well, we can demand that the people you elect to represent to you in Washington D.C. and in Frankfort to cease this reckless nonsense. To forge a truce to assure the sitting president the deference in preference the constitution affords him or her and to pay homage to the separation of powers.
“In keeping with the intent of the founding fathers, the president should be given his or her choice for selection of judges, so long as the person nominated is highly qualified and has good character. When you start inquiring into political positions, you start to blur the lines between the political and the judicial.”
