MURRAY – After eight long years of trying to get wayfinding signs installed throughout the city, the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau took a moment Wednesday to celebrate the end of a long journey.
CVB Executive Director Erin Carrico said the process of applying for a wayfinding signs grant began in 2014. Even after being awarded the grant in the second round of funding, the project lay dormant for many months before it picked back up again last year. Now that all 62 wayfinding signs, as well as a public parking sign, have been installed, the CVB and other public officials can finally take a victory lap.
“I appreciate that you can be here to celebrate a project that has taken eight years,” a visibly relieved Carrico said to the group gathered under a tent in front of Chestnut Park Wednesday morning. “Thank you to the elected officials; I see many City Council members here and I also see the mayor, so thank you for coming. I just wanted to celebrate the journey, recognizing everyone that played a part in making this project successful.”
Carrico said she was grateful for the support of former Murray Mayor Jack Rose, who did not run for re-election in 2018 and died in December 2020.
“I am on my second mayor though this project, and credit needs to be given to Mayor Jack Rose,” Carrico said. “He actually supported this, and he allowed me to take on the TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grant for funding, and then Mayor (Bob) Rogers allowed me to continue to finish it out. And (thanks) to the original committee; I think some of you are here. We pored over the RFPs (requests for proposals), we helped with interviews, we picked out designs, we worked with Merge (Design Group). (Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright) drove them around town for days on end. So here we are eight years later with all of these beautiful signs in the ground.”
CVB Board of Directors Chair Priyesh Nathu thanked the City of Murray and the many businesses, civic groups and other organizations that contributed to the matching funds the CVB was required to put forward to qualify for the TAP grant.
“As many of you know, part of this grant agreement was to have a monetary or in-kind match,” Nathu said. “We’ve had many organizations and local businesses that saw the importance of this project and supported the Murray CVB effort for obtaining this grant.”
Rogers said he gets feedback from the public on almost everything the city does, and 99% of the comments he has heard about the wayfinding signs have been overwhelmingly positive.
“People come up regularly, they call regularly and tell us how much this has added to our community,” Rogers said. “And these are the home folks. You can imagine how much help it’s going to be to the ones coming into town looking for a particular place.”
Rogers said the grant was a topic of discussion at his very first council meeting as mayor in January 2019, and even though it was officially approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it was stalled for quite some time. He thanked Mark Workman of Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing for asking if there were any projects Rogers wanted him to mention when he was preparing to meet with Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray in Frankfort. He said Workman’s communications with the Gray helped get the project back on track.
Carrico also thanked City of Murray Project Manager Marissa Stewart for dealing with all the contractors, reports, paperwork and all the “not very fun” pieces of the project. She said she was also grateful to Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten for going with her to every site and making sure the signs would meet state regulations.
“He stood next to me the entire time, never left my side, and he was instrumental in getting them in the ground and he’s been so supportive for the project,” she said.
Carrico also thanked her CVB co-workers, Director of Marketing and Communications Kayla Speis and intern Echo Falwell.
