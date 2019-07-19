MURRAY — The City of Murray will be receiving Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) funding through the Kentucky Department of Transportation to help with the installation of various wayfinding signs throughout the community that will help highlight areas for visitors and new college students.
“The wayfinding signs are directional signs that navigate visitors around different areas of our community,” said Erin Carrico, executive director for the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau. “A visitor may not know where our historic downtown is or may not know how to get to certain places on campus. You can’t always put something general into your phone or your GPS, so you can follow the signs to get to certain areas of our community. This is will be a big help to visitors to the community.”
The TAP funding will provide $267,168 for the $33,960, with the community making up for the remaining 20% of the project cost. The city first applied for the project in 2017, with that process being dragged out over time. However, as of Tuesday, the city was made aware that the money had been awarded.
“This will put these signs all over the community, and it would replace signs from welcome signs to the signs at the Chamber of Commerce. You would then have directional signs directing you towards parts of campus like Lovett Auditorium or the Curris Center, all the way to the library and downtown Murray,” Carrico said. “(We will) have this coordinated, cohesive sign system that visitors can start training their eyes to see.”
