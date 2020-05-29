MURRAY – Freedom Fest will look slightly different this year due to state rules and regulations regarding COVID-19, with many social gathering activities forced to cancel.
Every year, the Murray community gathers to celebrate our nation’s independence on July 4 with family-friendly activities to enjoy as a summer tradition. During this time of the coronavirus, the safety and well-being of the Murray community is of the utmost importance. Erin Carrico, Executive Director of the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau and organizer of Freedom Fest explains it was not an easy decision to make regarding the cancellation of activities. “We know for the safety of our community and family, that many events in the summer will be different, making our decision that much harder. We waited as long as possible, coming up with many different scenarios to properly conduct this event, but in the end taking care of each other matters more,” said Carrico.
The FNB Bank Freedom Fest parade was one of many events that couldn’t be conducted in a safe and healthy manner, for both participants and viewers. However, the Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza is set to continue, keeping the summer tradition alive for the community.
“We consulted with the City of Murray, the Calloway County Health Department and all of our sponsors. We were all in agreement that we could confidently spread the word on how to safely view the fireworks,” said Carrico.
The fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 4 shooting off at 9:30 p.m. The community is welcome to view the fireworks along U.S. 641 N. We strongly encourage the community to follow social distancing guidelines and remain in vehicles, with one family per vehicle.
For those who feel more comfortable viewing the fireworks from home, a live stream will be shown on social media. More information on the live stream will be announced closer to time. “We plan to continue the fireworks under the condition that families need to stay in their own vehicles for viewing, and remain distanced from others,” said Carrico.
All canceled events are still scheduled to occur next summer, as this is just a temporary situation. For more information, visit the Freedom Fest Facebook page or call 270-759-2199.
