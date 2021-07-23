MURRAY — The Curris Center Ballroom on the Murray State University campus has been abuzz with activity this week with the return of the Kentucky Dance Institute.
The KDI had to bypass its annual Murray date last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has returned to the western Kentucky campus for the 21st time in its 69-year history. And one thing seems to be dominating this week’s activity — smiles.
“We are very, very happy to be back,” said Troy Schwartz of Louisville, the Institute’s director. “We actually went virtual last year and we did have 200 people join us, but it wasn’t the same.”
So, for its return to Murray, the KDI has welcomed 88 dancers from throughout the nation this week. That is its highest participation number in several years.
“We’d been averaging 73 to 75, but we like to have between 85 and 90 and that’s where it is this year.” Schwartz said, adding that there seemed to be an added bit of enthusiasm for the camp’s in-person return this year. “They were looking forward to this.”
“Last year was very hard, having to miss KDI,” said Barry Levitt of Indianapolis, who has been coming to the camp in Murray each year since the KDI moved from Morehead State University on the eastern end of the commonwealth. “And most have returned this year. It’s great to be back.
“I am retired now (from his occupation as a database analyst), but I reserve this week every year. Every day is a vacation to me, actually, but this is even better.”
KDI ends tonight. It started on Sunday and featured daily sessions where campers are taught a wide variety of dances, including western square, Israeli, Scottish country and international, all taught by instructors who are judged to be some of the best in the world at their trades.
“Harry Khamis is certified to teach Scottish country by, none other than, the Royal Scottish Society. So that gives you an idea of how good our instructors are,” Schwartz said. “We try to mix it up every year by giving everyone new dances to learn and that seems to work really well.”
Each instructor uses their own style. That was demonstrated on Tuesday when world-renowned square dance caller Paul Henze was putting the group through its paces. He gave them a simple piece of advice.
“I need you to look at the floor. Make like there’s a $100 bill down there,” Henze quipped, his comment met by laughter from his class.
“That’s because he’s trying to make you see the floor so you’ll know where you are,” Schwartz said.
Another key part of the KDI is the presence of both younger adults as participants, as well as numerous children, some of whom also dance, but others who are too young to understand the concept and resort to frolicking in an adjacent room. This is very important because this is the future of the KDI.
“I grew up in this camp,” Schwartz said. “I probably have been here since I was 6 (with his father, KDI founder Stew Shacklette, now 91) and we have a lot of others who are born into this camp. We are very happy to have all ages here.”
And then there is something Schwartz said he has been trying to make grow that may finally be happening — a Murray presence. This year, three Murray residents — Bryan Warner and his wife, Cadelia Turpin, and Jennifer Taylor — have been part of the camp. And Turpin said she is going to do what she can to make this number bigger by next year.
“I love being able to do this in Murray and, yeah, I’m going to talk to people about it and try to get them in here next year,” she said. “I do wish more Murray people were involved because it is a lot of fun.”
“It just lifts your soul. It makes you feel like a kid again,” Warner said, remembering how he used to take tap and modern dance classes as a student at Murray State. “Tap was, and I don’t know if this is a word, the funnest thing I’d ever done and I’m looking for a clogging class now, because that’s similar.
“It’s raw fun and I’m very happy we’re having it this year, especially after the pandemic, and it’s just fantastic. It means that Murray is kind of opening back up and the United States is kind of opening back up.”
