HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The daughter of singer Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a one-vehicle accident Saturday night northeast of Paris, Tennessee.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Brad Wilbanks, Katherine D. Williams-Dunning, 27, of Springville, Tennessee died from injuries sustained in the accident that occurred at 7:44 p.m. on Highway 79 near West Antioch Road northeast of Paris.
Her husband, Tyler J. Dunning, 29, of Springville, was a passenger in the vehicle and was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
According to Wilbanks, the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Williams-Dunning was towing a boat as it headed southwest on Highway 79.
A preliminary THP report stated that the SUV crossed the median of the four-lane highway and began to roll over.
The vehicle then crossed the northbound lanes of the highway before coming to rest on the east shoulder of the roadway.
“This is an active investigation and more details will be made available later,” Wilbanks stated.
