MURRAY — Thursday morning’s third annual Turkey Trot 5K running event in Murray is expected to continue a trend of quick growth.
After starting with about 40 runners in its first year, the event already had 137 registered for this year’s renewal on Thanksgiving morning. Race organizer Susan Davis with the event’s host, the Murray Business Lions Club, said history shows that there will be significantly more runners who will register on that day.
“Last year, we had 98 and, at this time last year (before the race), we had 59. This year, we’re already at 137, so we have a chance for a lot more before the race actually happens,” Davis said, adding why she thinks this event is undergoing such growth. “This is actually the fastest-growing race theme in the United States and a lot of that is because people are wanting to go ahead and exercise before they have dinner that day.
“I think here you have a lot of moms and dads cooking, and the family needs something to do and it’s a good way to burn off some calories and get your metabolism going, and we try to make it a really fun event.”
The 5K course, with its starting line inside Central Park, is only part of the attraction. Davis said there are numerous other contests that are incorporated to add spice to the occasion. She said there are awards given to the tallest participant, the shortest participant, the participant who traveled the farthest and, of course, the best costume.
“We have one of our members dress up as a turkey and we’ve had many of our runners dress in turkey hats. We encourage people to really have fun with this,” Davis said of how this event reminds her of a similar activity in her hometown in Ohio. “We all go one town over to a Turkey Trot there and we’re all wearing Indian head dresses and dress up in these crazy outfits. Everybody gets into it.”
This year’s event is also reaching a new level in another area. For the first time, Davis said electronic timing will be involved, courtesy of Mid South Timing. Local photographer Kent Harmon will also be capturing images of all participants.
While fun is the main idea, Davis said there is a serious side to the event as well. Proceeds go to the Murray Lions Club’s ongoing Knights of the Blind program that performs free vision screenings throughout Kentucky. She also said the Business Lions have been involved this year in a $10,000-plus project to renovate a pavilion and restrooms at Central Park near the Playhouse in the Park.
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Thursday with the race set for 7:30. Pre-registration is offered online at the race website, https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Murray/MBLCTurkeyDay5K or at David Taylor Chrysler in Murray, which can accept registration forms and payments through Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.