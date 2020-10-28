MURRAY — One day after Kentucky’s governor included Calloway County in a discussion about counties with worrisome amounts of COVID-19 cases, Calloway did show some improvement, though it still remained in double digits.
Still, the 11 cases reported Tuesday by the Calloway County Health Department had to seem like a breath of fresh air after the 23 that were reported Monday, the second-highest number of cases in a single day so far during the pandemic. That comes less than a week after the highest number of cases — 34 —was reported as Calloway continued its stay in what the Kentucky Department of Public Health has called “the Red Zone” after the color used to designate counties as “critical” on a statewide map of case incidence rates. Red counties are identified as having 25 cases or more per every 100,000 people.
Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued new recommendations for 55 Red Zone counties, including Calloway, which has consistently been listed as critical for the past two to three months. This came as concerns about increased cases leading to a dangerous increase in hospitalizations was circulating not only in Frankfort but throughout the nation.
Tuesday, Calloway remained in the red, rising to a rate of 42.5. It has been as high as 47-plus. Hart County had the worst incidence rate Tuesday at 90.1, which is believed to be the highest of any county so far. Robertson County, one of Kentucky’s smallest counties, was second with 81.3 and that was after it was listed as “accelerated (10 to 25 cases)” last week, which shows how fast things can change.
As for Calloway on Tuesday, the 11 new cases took its total number for the pandemic to 972, with 837 patients having recovered from the coronavirus. Of the total number of cases, 124 are active with four of the patients requiring treatment in hospitals. Calloway has been drifting between three and four hospitalization cases per day for the past two weeks.
The health department said that all of the cases it reports are for Calloway County patients. So far, 11 Calloway Countians have died as a result of the virus.
The health department said that additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the community, the health department will periodically report MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. As of Monday, that positivity rate was 8.04%.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725,a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
