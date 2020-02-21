ALMO — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans daytime closures along KY 464/Almo Road just east of the Almo community in Calloway County starting Friday, Feb. 21.
Daytime closures of KY 464/Almo Road at mile point 13.219 are to allow a long-reach trackhoe to remove driftwood and other debris that has accumulated at the Clarks River Bridge.
KY 464 will be closed during the day on Friday, Feb. 21, with daytime closures continuing Monday through Friday, the week of Feb. 24-28.
The roadway at this site is expected close at approximately 8 a.m. Central time each weekday, immediately after the morning school bus run. KY 464 is expected to reopen to traffic around 2:30 p.m., each weekday. These daytime closures will continue until all of the accumulated debris is removed.
The placement of equipment to facilitate the work will require KY 464 to be closed to all traffic while this work zone is active. However, the crew will accommodate emergency vehicles.
There will be no marked detour.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going towww.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
