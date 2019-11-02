CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans daytime closures along a section of KY 280/Pottertown Road in eastern Calloway County on Monday and Tuesday.
KY 280/Pottertown Road will be closed near mile point 0.6 to allow ditching and drainage work. This is along KY 280/Pottertown Road between KY 1536/Outland School Road and Post Oak Drive about half a mile east of the KY 94 intersection.
The roadway at this site is expected to be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. This work is scheduled on a weather-permitting basis.
There will be no marked detour.
Timely traffic advisories and alerts are available for Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
