MURRAY — The deadline to order a meal from the Community Thanksgiving Dinner set for Thursday is approaching, with Monday marking the last chance for those unable to attend the dinner in person to get a Thanksgiving meal.
The long-running community event will honor Ricky Lamkin, who died Oct. 7. Lamkin was a Murray State University graduate, veteran, lawyer, active community member, member of the Kentucky Bar Association and someone who was committed to his Christian faith, a news release said. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a worship service, followed by dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteer coordinator Erika Mehta said the annual event, which has grown since the Murray Ministerial Association started it in 2005, showcases the best aspects of Murray and its citizens. Ron Gladden, the owner of the Murray Banquet Center, has donated his venue and staff for the annual event for many years, she said. In addition, Soup for the Soul collects donations from members of the community and uses those funds to purchase the food and other items needed for the day.
Other assistance from the community comes from members of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, who pull the turkey Wednesday night. Morgan Carmen and Jennifer Riley with the Murray Family Resource and Youth Service Center assist in promoting the event, while Karen Welch of the New Life Christian Bookstore donates boxes for carrying meals that are delivered, Mehta said.
Those unable to attend the event can order meals by calling the office of Pierce Keller at 270-753-0274. Those meals will be delivered by volunteers. Mehta said that last year, the event had 130 volunteers providing 300 combined delivered and dine-in meals. People can make donations for this event by sending checks to Soup for Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071. Checks should be made payable to Soup for the Soul with “Community Thanksgiving” in the memo line.
