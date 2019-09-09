BENTON — The defense asked for a one-week extension last week to file motions related to an August hearing in the case of a Marshall County teen accused of killing two students in a 2018 school shooting.
Marshall Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said the defense team for Gabriel Parker asked for the extension in advance of the deadline Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson had set, which was Friday. Foust said he agreed to the extension.
This means the defense will have until this Friday to file those motions, while the prosecution will also receive additional time and, instead of this Friday being its deadline, it will have until Sept. 20 to file.
Parker is accused of killing two students and wounding 14 others in the shooting at Marshall County High School in Draffenville on Jan. 23, 2018. His trial is set for next year in Hopkinsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.