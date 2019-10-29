MURRAY — Only a few days before Halloween, a word about a trick resulted in a treat in the 11th annual Murray Adult Spelling Bee.
Four teams were still alive as they entered the 10th round of competition Monday night at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Only one team, though, survived the challenge of a word whose definition refers to sleight of hand — legerdemain.
It was the Delta Debs of Dee Morgan, Cynthia Barnes and Pat Harrington that had the correct spelling, avoiding the trap of falling for the dastardly urge to insert a “d” in a certain part of the word and allowing them to emerge the winner.
“This one may eliminate everybody,” the evening’s enunciator, Pete Lancaster, uttered just before giving what proved to be the final word, its definition being, “skillful use of one’s hands when performing conjuring tricks.”
“It was French, and I usually do OK with French,” said Barnes, who has now been part of three wins in this event. “I was on the team that won it when we had it at the (Curris Center Ballroom on the Murray State University campus) and we won it about three or four years ago here.”
Barnes quickly recalled the word that her team correctly spelled on that occasion.
“Physiognomy,” she said. “Do I still remember that? Shoot, yeah!”
Interestingly, it may have been the decision to not spell a word that might have saved the Debs Monday. In Round 9, they chose to use a “spellagain” — similar to a mulligan in golf — to avoid a word they felt was too difficult and opted for a new word. They spelled it correctly to stay in the game.
Finishing in a three-way tie for second were the teams of Better Than Autocorrect (Richard and Cheryl Crouch and Gayle Rogers), the Word Nerds (Rhonda Roso, Pam Welch and Sue Ann Stevens) and the Sigma Spellers (Pat Seiber, Debbie Bell and Lisa Schmidt).
This marked Lancaster’s 10th time to serve as enunciator. He recalled his first experience with the event.
“Terry Little was the enunciator that night and our Rotary team won it,” he said, recalling that a word about a spider was the key to the team winning on that occasion. “But I’ve been doing this 10 years and I hope to do this a lot more.”
The Spelling Bee is presented by the Alpha Department of the Woman’s Club with proceeds going to Calloway County Adult Education. Kathy Jo Stubblefield, who organizes the Bee, said this is a worthy group to receive such assistance.
“We have provided them with funds over the years that help people earn their GEDs. What you need to know there is that, once you have done the work, they don’t let you take the test for free and there are some people who can’t afford it,” Stubblefield said. “We also help pay for their graduation they have.”
