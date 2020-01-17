MURRAY — A Murray woman will be running for the seat of 5th District Representative for the Democratic party.
Shannon Davis-Roberts is a local writer and business owner who said she wanted to give people in the district a choice in the coming election. Davis-Roberts is the co-owner of Walk the Willow with her husband, Justin Roberts, as well as the co-founder/producer at the New South Arts Initiative. She has also worked previously as an independent consultant for the Paul Walker for Congress campaign in 2018.
Davis-Roberts said she wanted to run to give people a choice during the upcoming election, and said that education and support for local libraries would be among her concerns in Frankfort.
“I am a real big advocate for education and public libraries, and that is why I know there is a lot to do in policy to help out public education, public libraries and also the working class,” she said. “I had been watching and waiting for someone else to come up and be a candidate to run against (Republican candidate) Mary Beth Imes. And when nobody did, I thought ‘Am I going to be more stressed out running? Or am I going to be more stressed out about the situation and not run?’”
Davis-Roberts said she got her things in order and got a lot of support, including help from Kentucky House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins, who helped sponsor her for the filing fee.
“I thought that the people of the 5th District really need a choice,” she said. “It is a bit close quarters whenever your judge-executive (in this case, Calloway County’s Kenny Imes), which is a very powerful position, and his wife would be in the House position. I think that is maybe too much power for one household.
“I know that Kenny and Mary Beth are really good people and that they have the best in mind for people coming from their frame of mind. But I think people need a choice, and if no one else was going to put themselves forward for that, then I thought I would.”
Davis-Roberts said she has worked in various capacities in the community over the years, with experiences ranging from waiting tables to helping write grants. Davis-Roberts said she felt Frankfort needs more representatives who know what it is like to live as a working class person.
“I have been a waitress, a full-time singer and songwriter and a full-time student raising two kids, as well as what my husband and I have done for the state of Kentucky and the community with the arts,” Davis-Roberts said. “I am versed in grant writing and I understand law and have spent a lot of time researching various policies and laws concerning ethics code violations. I also believe I will be able to communicate well with my own party and those across the aisle.
“Coming from the working class, I think I understand the problems of the working class. And I think that is what is missing in government, someone who really understands what everyday people go through.”
