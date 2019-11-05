MURRAY — Much like when the Republican Party ticket for Kentucky constitutional offices preached mobilization of voters during a Calloway County stop more than a week earlier, the Democratic Party ticket was hitting the same point Monday morning in Murray.
That was when a large tour bus carrying gubernatorial hopeful Andy Beshear and the entire Democratic Party ticket rolled into the Calloway party headquarters at the Higgins House for a rally that was part of a grueling last-day tour. It started in Paducah Monday morning and ended in Louisville Monday night.
As his voice started to show the strain of a previous several days of endless campaigning for himself and lieutenant gubernatorial running mate Jacqueline Coleman of Burgin, Beshear – the current Kentucky attorney general – urged supporters to continue efforts to contact voters as Monday gave way to today’s general election throughout the commonwealth.
They were joined by fellow ticket members Sheri Donahue (candidate for state auditor), Greg Stumbo (attorney general), Michael Bowman (state treasurer) Heather French Henry (secretary of state) and Robert Conway (agriculture commissioner).
“We still have one day to go,” Beshear said in front of about 100 supporters on the porch of the Higgins House, his speech temporarily interrupted by the honking of a horn of a passing vehicle. “That person’s for us,” Beshear said, his quip met with applause.
“But I need your help. We are in this position because so many of you have knocked on so many doors. I’ll give you an example. This morning, in Paducah (the day’s first stop on a tour that would include seven cities total), I knocked on the 1 millionth door of this campaign. We can’t quit. All day long, we need people canvassing. All day long, we need people on the telephone. All day long, we need people sending text messages, because none of us want to wake up on Nov. 6 thinking, ‘If we’d just done a little bit more.’”
Beshear is in what appears to be a tight battle with GOP incumbent Matt Bevin in a race that, at times, has seemed to redefine the term “nasty.” Throughout, both have fired shots at each other and both had to dig deep in their fifth and final debate last week in the Cincinnati, Ohio suburbs after one of the last questions asked them to say something nice about the other.
Monday, every speaker hammered at what they called Bevin’s attacks on public education, working families and statewide health care. Two of the loudest voices came from people not on the Democratic ticket, longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins of Dry Ridge in the far-eastern part of the state and Beshear’s father, former two-term Gov. Steve Beshear.
“Is it time?” Steve asked the crowd, emphasizing his family’s western Kentucky roots, having been raised in Dawson Springs. “Is it time to have a governor who knows where western Kentucky is again? You want a governor that stands up and fights for Murray State University! Right? You want a governor that, when the current governor cut funding to higher education institutions, sued him and won and put $18 million back in their hands, right?
“Folks, that’s what being governor is all about. It’s caring about people. It’s caring about our families. It’s caring about educating our folks so they can have the life we had. Now, we raised this guy with the western Kentucky values that we all have — faith, hard work, family.”
Although Adkins did not mention his history as a star basketball player for Murray State’s Ohio Valley Conference rival Morehead State, he used his best coach-like voice to do some preaching from the porch.
“Are you fired up and ready to go?” Adkins shouted, exhorting his fellow Democrats and seizing on how he and Beshear ran a heated, but civil race when both were seeking the party’s nomination in the May primary. “I had not one bad word to say about Andy and he had not one bad word to say about me. We talked about how to build a better Kentucky.”
