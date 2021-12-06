RICHMOND — The Calloway County Sherrif’s Office’s Deputy Parker Wooldridge graduated from Kentucky’s Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) Basic Police Training Academy on Dec. 2.
Wooldridge is a native of Calloway County, where he graduated from Murray High School. He began the 20-week Basic Training Academy earlier in 2021. He was selected to be the guidon bearer, a leadership position for his academy class.
Wooldridge was recognized with DOCJT’s “Physical Fitness Excellence Award.” This award is given only to those recruits who meet the highest standard in all five standardized test areas: bench press, sit-ups, 300-meter sprint, pushups, and the mile and a half run.
“Please join us in congratulating Deputy Parker Wooldridge in the achievements he earned during his time at the Basic Law Enforcement Academy,” Sheriff Nicky Knight said in a news release. n
