MURRAY – Calloway County received more than five inches of rain over the weekend, but appears to have avoided any major damage from flash floods.
Murray’s Justin Holland, official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said a tornado warning was issued Friday night for the Tennessee counties of Weakley, Obion and Henry, but Calloway County was limited to severe thunderstorm and flash flooding warnings and a tornado watch.
“That same storm did clip the southeastern part of Calloway County around New Concord, but there was no official tornado warning for Calloway County,” Holland said. “There was also no tornado touchdown in northwest Tennessee; there was only a funnel cloud that was spotted, so as far as I know, there was no damage in Henry, Weakley or Obion County. A couple of hours later, there was a confirmed touchdown of a tornado in Hopkinsville in Christian County that did damage the downtown area there. Then that same storm did have a couple more touchdowns around Bowling Green very, very close to the tornado that did occur last month.
“But as far as Calloway County goes, there was no damage that I am aware of. The total rainfall from the system was 5.14 inches here in Murray, probably a bit higher in some areas and a bit lower in some areas. The only flooding I have been made aware of was just some very minor street flooding in Murray, including Chestnut Street close to the Murray State campus near the walking bridge. There was some deep water there, and then there was a couple of buildings on the Murray State campus that had some minor flooding with leaks dripping through some cracks.”
Jason Youngblood, director of facilities management at Murray State, said the only flooding of which he was made aware was at Roy Stewart Stadium, which has been an ongoing problem for years. A previously planned maintenance project is set to begin making repairs to help fix that problem later this month, he said.
Holland said that since many businesses were closed for New Year’s Day, not as many people were out, so that could be a reason not as many roads were publicly reported to be underwater as there might have been on a typical work or school day.
Holland said Calloway County was fortunate to have avoided the high winds that were predicted to be a risk Friday and Saturday, so there were no problems with trees falling on power lines. Although there were some reports of large hail – including some golf ball-sized – in northwest Tennessee around Martin and Union City, only pea-sized hail was reported in southeast Calloway County early Saturday.
“The highest wind gust we had Saturday was only 22 miles per hour, so we really got lucky from that aspect of it,” Holland said.
Snow began falling mid-Sunday morning and continued much of the day, but Holland said significant accumulation was not expected because of ground temperatures and the fact that the air temperature was not expected to drop below freezing. Although Calloway County Schools won’t be back in session until next week, students in the Murray Independent School District come back today, so Holland said kids will need to dress warmly.
“We’ll stay above freezing (Sunday) and we’ll go way above freezing Monday morning,” Holland said. “Lows will be close to 20 by sunrise Monday morning, so people need to bundle up and get their big coats out.”
Holland said forecasters are watching for another weather system coming this way Wednesday and Thursday. He said it appears to be mainly a snow system, but it’s too early to tell how much it might bring, if any.
“It’s way too early to tell how much that would be, but it’s got the potential to be a bit stronger than the one from Sunday, so we can’t rule out some minor snow accumulations for Thursday, but that’s a long ways off,” Holland said. “We should be finished with severe weather for a while since we’re changing our patterns, going from a warm and wet pattern into a colder pattern. So that should put a stop to severe weather around here for the next few weeks.”
