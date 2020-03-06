MURRAY — In mid-February, the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the wake of some 300 lawsuits from men who say they were sexually abused as Scouts.
According to a press release from the BSA, the national organization filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to achieve two goals: to equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come. BSA said it intends to use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victims Compensation Trust that would provide equitable compensation to the victims.
While the national organization has filed for bankruptcy, scouting programs including unit meetings and activities, council events, other Scouting adventures and service projects will continue throughout the process, and for many years to come. The Lincoln Heritage Foundation, which supports Scouting activities in 64 counties in Kentucky, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois and Tennessee, said that scouting programs would continue as usual despite the national organization’s filing for Chapter 11.
“It is important to know that only the national organization is filing for Chapter 11, not the Lincoln Heritage Council. Scouting is safe, Scouting is thriving and, Scouting will continue, uninterrupted, in the Lincoln Heritage Council regardless of this decision by the National BSA,” said Jason Pierce, CEO/Scout Executive of the Lincoln Heritage Council in an email to the Ledger & Times. “The Lincoln Heritage Council is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit entity, incorporated in Kentucky. Our council is financially strong and we receive no financial support from National BSA. All assets and finances are managed and controlled by the Lincoln Heritage Council Board of Directors and all financial donations to our Council stay local to support Scouting in the 64 counties we serve.”
Pierce said that activities and meetings would continue as usual for all the chapters under the Lincoln Heritage Council and similar groups across the country. Pierce also said that Scouting continues to thrive in the region.
“All unit meetings and activities, district and council events, and all other Scouting adventures in our Council will take place as they always have. We remain as committed as ever to delivering Scouting program in our area, and to supporting the dedicated volunteers and Scouting families in our communities,” Pierce said. “Scouting is thriving in the Lincoln Heritage Council. In 2019, we led the nation in membership growth and are recognized as a leader in delivering programs that serve low-income youth and youth with special needs.”
Pierce said that the safety of the children participating in Scouting activities is a priority for the Lincoln Heritage Council.
“While I serve as CEO of the Lincoln Heritage Council, I am also the father of two Scouts and nothing is more paramount to me and the BSA than the safety of our children. Scouting is safe,” Pierce said. “The BSA has taken significant steps over the last several decades to ensure aggressive and effective measures are in place to keep our Scouts safe.”
In the national press release, Roger Mosby, president and chief executive officer for BSA, said that the organization cares about the victims affected by abuse.
“The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children,” Mosby said. “While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process – with the proposed trust structure – will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA’s important mission.”
For more information for current Scouts who are victims of abuse, visit www.bsarestructuring.org.
