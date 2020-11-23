MURRAY – During a normal year, family and friends of residents of Hickory Woods Senior Living Community would have overflowed the Murray center’s activities room to witness the unveiling of the new Hickory Woods Calendar.
Unless anyone has been under a large rock, it is easy to tell that 2020 has been anything but normal. A look around the Hickory Woods facility Friday afternoon confirmed this in full. To guard against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, it was the center’s smaller dining room that was tabbed for the ceremony in which everyone wore face masks, no guests were present and everyone sat at least 6 feet from each other.
Hickory Woods Executive Director Annita Peeler talked about this during an event that was also broadcast virtually on Facebook Live. However, she also expressed what became the underlying theme as to why this year’s calendar was even produced in the first place.
“‘We do not want COVID to ruin one more thing,’” Peeler said of what she and everyone else at the Murray center were thinking before deciding to have the 14th calendar that amounted to a “best-of” edition that featured what were determined to be the best pieces from the past years. “Thanks to COVID, we’ve had to do everything different, as you all know. (Having the celebration under strict COVID restrictions) is not the way we want to do things, but it’s what we have to do.
“We had several people ask, ‘Well, when are we going to take the pictures for the calendar?’ And I know I told some of you, ‘Well, just wait,. just wait, you’ll see what we’re going to do.’ So I guess you figured out that we did not take any pictures this year at all for the calendar. We could not because of COVID and we were a little afraid of having to be in the middle of shooting pictures, in the event that we might get shut down or quarantined and we didn’t think it was really fair to be doing all of that when families couldn’t see you and they couldn’t come and go the way they wanted to.”
However, it was not until August that the idea that eventually was chosen for the 2021 version of the calendar was discussed. After a story was published in The Ledger & Times in which Peeler announced that the calendar would not be created this year, Ledger advertising manager Chris Woodall began thinking about the situation and decided that a year without a calendar at Hickory Woods was not acceptable.
So he hatched an idea.
“I just didn’t want to see them have to skip it this year with everything else they’ve had to miss out on,” Woodall said. “I thought it would really be a shame and so something clicked. The thought of (a best-of edition) just kind of crossed my mind and I shared it with Annita and she took it to their committee and they decided to go with it, and I’m glad it worked out for them.
“I guess I was really thinking back to how long they’ve been doing it and how long I‘ve been seeing it. They’ve been doing this for as long as I’ve been at The Ledger. This has been a nice tradition for them and it’s good that they were able to do all of this work and get it put together. I know they always enjoy doing it. The residents enjoy doing it, the families appreciate it and it’s something the whole community enjoys.”
The calendars are the result of work from two sides. The ideas for the calendar themes are crafted by a committee that consists of Peeler, Activities Director Jenise Howard, and the photographs that bring the calendar to life have been created by photographer Ken Andrus of Oakwood Studio in Murray, who not only physically takes the images with his camera and then uses computer work to add background accessories, if necessary.
For instance, for an image a few years ago of residents appearing to ride a personal watercraft on water, he utilized an image obtained from the internet to provide the background. The watercraft itself had actually been on a trailer in the Hickory Woods parking lot. Many images result from photo shoots conducted on location as well with no alterations needed.
“Of course, with all of these pictures, we could tell stories about each one of them,” Peeler said. “We could tell you, ‘it was 100 degrees that day, and in that picture, we were in a wolf costume or bear costume.’ They’re all about memories, so we named this calendar ‘Priceless Memories’ and we felt like that was exactly the name it should have.”
Some images were known before Friday, as the center leaked one or two that had made the final cut. Those 13 years had produced 182 images that were up for consideration. However, one tradition with the calendar was kept intact and that was that the cover was kept under wraps until the official unveiling and it was an image from the first calendar ever produced that took this prize.
Peeler said the image of residents Ruby Suffill, Ruble Taylor, Connie Wofford, Dorothy Lindle and Howard Bazzell playing a game of cards was an easy selection. It also meant the world to Howard because one of those card players - Taylor - was her grandfather.
“He was so proud of that picture,” Howard said of Taylor during an interview in October, as she pointed to a large image of one of the past pages of the calendar that was on the wall of Peeler’s office.“Annita had a big one made like that and he hung it from his room here. When he passed, that’s the only thing that my uncle asked for.
“He was a ham. He loved to talk a lot. He loved to tell stories. He had five kids and, from what I understand, he was the one that gathered everybody up in the car, that wanted to go on Sunday night after church and he’d take them all to the Dairy Queen. He was a Sunday school teacher and a car dealer, and everybody loved him. And he loved the calendar.”
