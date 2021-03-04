CALLOWAY COUNTY — It was late Tuesday afternoon that word began circulating from the National Weather Service that Kentucky’s statewide tornado drill for Wednesday was being postponed.
So, for most emergency agencies, government officials and school districts, this was a signal to follow suit and stand down when it came to Wednesday. No reschedule date has been announced.
However, that did not mean everyone had to call off their activity. And for East Calloway Elementary School and its principal, Monica Price, it was full speed ahead with a tornado drill for which they had prepared all week.
“We always announce this ahead of time so the teachers and our kids know our expectations, so we decided (after hearing about the postponement Tuesday), ‘We might as well do it anyway,’” said Price just before she traveled to various parts of the campus to follow the progress of her students. “We actually did this in January (after returning from the Christmas holiday break). During January, we always do a fire drill, severe weather drill and others for earthquakes and lockdowns, so, when it came to today, we kind of went with the idea that it never hurts to get in a little more practice, especially going into the spring.
“We don’t know yet when they’re going to reschedule (the statewide drill), but if it’s not for another two weeks or so, we may go ahead and do it again. You can never get enough practice. Plus, it doesn’t take that long. We are here to teach our kids reading and math and those kinds of things, but we’re also here to teach them to become productive members of society and to function to be safe in all realms and, whether they’re at school or at home, these are the kinds of things you need to do.”
Wednesday’s drill was scheduled for the one-year anniversary of a tornado event this area is not sure to forget anytime soon. While it did not actually hit Calloway County, the killer twister that struck late on the night of March 2 and into the morning of March 3, 2020, first in nearby Benton County, Tennessee, near the town of Camden, then the popular tourist destination of Nashville, was close enough to get the full attention of residents. A tornado that weather observers say may have been one of the best-photographed of all time, it killed 25 people, one in Benton County, and is remembered for TV images as it rumbled through the north side of downtown Nashville, its funnel illuminated by exploding power lines as it trekked eastward.
Price said she remembers teachers, particularly of her older students, telling her how those children were asking questions about that tornado.
“The younger ones really aren’t too familiar with it. They’re a little too young to remember something like that,” she said as she supervised a group of students in their duck-and-cover crouch position as they faced walls of one of the campus’ bathrooms. At most areas, except for an occasional complaint about feeling pain from crouching for a significant amount of time, not a word was heard from the students.
“Our kids are great with this and that’s because they know we take it seriously. Overall, they do what we ask. This is a drill that takes a little bit more time than, say, a fire drill, because we do have all of our staff members and teachers going around and checking on how the kids are doing, and, yes, it is a bit difficult for our bigger kids. This is definitely one of those things where the bigger they are, the harder it is for them to do.”
“We do talk to them ahead of time about how important this is, and we actually do that throughout the school year, not just on a day like today,” said second-grade teacher Ashley Smith, remarking how some of the students learned about nature’s ability to cause issues in the past few days. She said some students and their families were affected by Sunday’s flash flooding that affected numerous parts of the county.
That flooding also occurred in other parts of Kentucky, which is why the Kentucky Office of Emergency Management opted to postpone the statewide tornado drill on Wednesday. Too many things were happening with the flood to concentrate on the ins and outs of a statewide tornado drill.
“We had students whose homes had no water for awhile, and that’s really hard for children to go through. That’s part of why our districts was not in school Monday (along with some roads not being safe to travel),” Smith said. “But when it comes to (tornadoes), we want to be ready for it, especially with that season coming up.”
For Price, though, something like a tornado drill is also personal. Last year, her mother faced a major twister in her hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas.
“She did have to take shelter because, at first, it was supposedly coming toward her direction, but it turned at the last minute,” said Price, who said she has not been back to Jonesboro since that large twister struck just a few weeks after the one in Nashville. “That was a pretty severe tornado. I remember seeing the videos posted of people taking shelter inside businesses and hearing how afraid they were.
“As far as the city goes, there was a lot of destruction and some of those businesses that were hit have still not recovered,” she said. “They’re trying to figure out what to do with a brand new mall they had just built down there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.