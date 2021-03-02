MURRAY — It has been a tumultuous last 36 hours for customers of the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District in northern Calloway County.
Flooding from Sunday’s heavy rainfall led to a break in a main service line that left customers without water from Sunday afternoon through about mid-day Monday. And even though the break was repaired Monday, residents are still being advised to boil their water.
“Yeah, it’ll probably be for another couple of days that that they need to go ahead and boil their water until we get the sampling done for it,” said Dexter-Almo Heights Service Manager Jasper Wyatt, who, along with a repair crew, were on scene much of Sunday night.
“We started getting phone calls about people having problems (Sunday afternoon) at about 4:30 and, by 6 o’clock or so, we had it pinpointed. So we were able to valve it off and at least keep the water from leaking out anymore.”
The point of origin was a main along U.S. 641 North a short distance south of the Coles Campground Road intersection, just north of the Murray city limits.
“It’s kind of a low area here, kind of like a valley or gully, and, with all of the flooding we had yesterday, and I think I heard we had 5 inches of rain here in Calloway County, it washed out a pretty big-size hole,” Wyatt said of how the main was positioned where nearby floodwaters were able to surge into the area. “And, of course, with the runoff behind it, it just kind of shoved the pipe over just enough to break it at the joint.
“It’s an original pipe. The system was originally put in here in 1964, so it’s a fairly old system. The water found the weakest point and exposed it enough to make it brittle. We worked up until about midnight or so after we found out was going on, but, with the amount of runoff that was still coming in, we knew it wasn’t safe to stay (in a large and very deep trench that was dug in order to access the damaged line). So we got back out here at about 6 o’clock with the daylight and we were able to get on it quicker.”
By about 8:30 a.m., the final band was being placed on the joint to reconnect the pipe.
While the repair work was ongoing, residents were able to obtain both non-potable and potable (drinking) water for use at their households. The Calloway County and City of Murray governments combined their efforts to create pickup opportunities in a pair of locations.
For non-potable water (which would allow mainly for flushing toilets), the pickup point was the Higher Praise Non-Denominational Church parking lot in Almo Heights. Potable water was available at the city’s water plant.
Almo Heights resident Joe Kelso came to the Higher Praise site with a large cooler that was filled from a Calloway County Road Department tanker truck.
“I’m just glad they’re doing this for us and that we have this chance,” Kelso said as Road Department workers Rupert Williams and Price Heppe helped him hold the cooler in place as it became increasingly heavy.
“We just want to help,” Williams said. “This is what you do. You come out here and help people.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said the feeling was mutual.
“This goes back to what I said during last week’s city council meeting and how our public works people had a lot of overtime during the snow and ice awhile back. It had to be done, and the same goes for this with the water for the folks up there,” said Rogers, who said he received a phone call from Calloway Judge-Executive Kenny Imes Sunday evening asking if the city could lend a hand.
“I told him that not only would we get something worked out (with water distribution) but, if they needed help with the repairs, we’d do what we could for that too, and I think our people did get out there (Monday) morning but I don’t know what happened after that.
“But that’s what you do. You help out in a situation whenever you can.”
