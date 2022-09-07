MURRAY – A Dexter man was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital last Friday after being involved in a collision, the Murray Police Department said.
According to a news release, MPD officers arrived at approximately 6:33 a.m. Friday to the scene of a vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Fourth and Chestnut Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with David Garland, 56, of Murray. Garland told police he was traveling westbound crossing the intersection at Fourth and Chestnut streets when he was struck in the rear driver’s side bumper of his vehicle. Officers also spoke with Patrick Davis, 30, of Dexter. Davis told officers he was traveling and he was unable to avoid colliding with the other vehicle in the intersection.
