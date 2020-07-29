MURRAY – A Paducah man accused of pointing a gun at protesters last month will next appear in Calloway District Court on Sept. 8 for three misdemeanor charges.
Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins previously reported that at around 5 p.m. June 2, citizens conducted a peaceful protest starting and ending on the Murray court square, during which they walked down multiple streets, including both Main Street and 12th Street. He said that in an effort to keep the protesters safe, officers in patrol vehicles stayed in front and behind the group to prevent vehicles from getting into the group of protesters.
Wiggins said that during the protest, officers responded to Main Street to a report of an individual in a vehicle that allegedly pointed a firearm at protesters around 5:45 p.m. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. As a result of the investigation, John Dickerson, 55, of Paducah, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
First-degree wanton endangerment is a felony charge, but when a Calloway County grand jury reviewed the case earlier this month, it instead returned misdemeanor indictments for three counts of menacing, which sent the case back to Calloway District Court. A pre-trial conference was set for Tuesday.
Judge Randall Hutchens spoke with Dickerson and his attorney, Will Kautz of Paducah, via teleconference during Tuesday’s pre-trial conference. Kautz requested more time for discovery so he could see all the evidence the prosecution may use against his client. Specifically, he said he wanted to review video footage of the alleged incident for which Dickerson is being charged. Hutchens set Dickerson’s next court appearance for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
